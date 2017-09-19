Billy Bush and his wife, Sydney, have separated after 20 years

Billy Bush and Sydney Bush, pictured at an event in 2007, are separated, Bush’s lawyer tells Page Six. (Photo: John M. Heller/Getty Images)

Billy Bush is no longer a celebrity newsman, but he continues to make headlines in the space. The latest? That he has split with his wife, Sydney Davis, after 20 years of marriage.

Page Six was first to report the news with a confirmation from Bush’s attorney, Marshall Grossman, who said, “I can confirm they are now separated, and on a short-term break.”

The lawyer offered no timeline as to when the “short-term break” would end.

According to the New York Post‘s gossip site, Grossman refused to discuss the reasons behind the split. He did, however, say it was not caused by infidelity.

Their separation comes nearly one year after the infamous tape of Bush’s lewd 2005 conversation with Donald Trump, then the star of The Apprentice, was made public on Oct. 7, 2016. In it, Bush egged on Trump as he spoke about Bush’s Access Hollywood co-star Nancy O’Dell as well as the soap opera star Arianne Zucker, and ultimately he lost his job at the Today show over it.

Bush, who is part of the famous political family, later talked about how his middle daughter, Mary, cried when she first heard her father’s conversation with Trump, which the latter chalked up to “locker room banter.” However, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter from May in which Bush addressed the scandal for the first time, he said his wife Sydney was supportive of him throughout the ordeal.

“My wife, Sydney, knows the environment and the atmosphere I was in at the time, and she knows very well the person she married,” he said. “She has been very supportive from the very beginning.”

Here is a photo Bush posted following the scandal with his wife:





She also appeared in his Instagram feed over the summer:





Bush and Davis were married in April 1998 and are parents to three daughters.

