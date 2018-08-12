Lindsay Lohan Just Apologized for Those Controversial Comments She Made About the #MeToo Movement

From Cosmopolitan

Lindsay Lohan has officially apologized for the controversial remarks she recently made about the #MeToo movement. But before we get to her apology, a quick refresher:

ICYMI, the actress made headlines during an interview with The Times, when she said "I’m going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women. You have these girls who come out, who don’t even know who they are, who do it for the attention. That is taking away from the fact that it happened."

Obviously, this comment didn't sit well with...uh, most people...and now Lindsay's walking it back in a statement to People. Her full remarks are as follows:

"I would like to unreservedly apologize for any hurt and distress caused by a quote in a recent interview with The Times. The quote solely related to my hope that a handful of false testimonies out of a tsunami of heroic voices do not serve to dilute the importance of the #MeToo movement, and all of us who champion it. However, I have since learned how statements like mine are seen as hurtful, which was never my intent. I’m sorry for any pain I may have caused. I feel very strongly about the #MeToo movement and have the utmost respect and admiration for the women brave enough to come forward and speak out about their experiences. Their testimony has served to protect those who can’t speak, and give strength to those who have struggled to have their voices heard."

('You Might Also Like',)