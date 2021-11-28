Lindsay Lohan announces engagement to Bader Shammas: 'My love. My life. My family. My future.'

Lindsay Lohan has announced her engagement. (Photo: James Gourley/Getty Images)

Lindsay Lohan is making some big romantic moves onscreen and off. Set to make her acting comeback in a Christmas rom-com she's filming for Netflix, the Parent Trap star has just announced that she's engaged to boyfriend Bader Shammas.

On Sunday the 35-year-old actress posted a series of shots in which she flashes her large diamond engagement ring while embracing Shammas, the assistant vice president of Credit Suisse. According to the Independent, the Dubai-based couple have been dating for two years.

"My love. My life. My family. My future," the Mean Girls star, who has lived in Dubai since 2014, captioned her joyful post.

This is the second engagement for Lohan. who was previously due to wed Russian business mogul Egor Tarabasov in 2016. She later accused Tarabasov of abuse.

Lohan will reportedly play an engaged women in her upcoming Netflix film, starring as a spoiled, soon-to-be-wed heiress opposite Chord Overstreet's blue-collar heartthrob.