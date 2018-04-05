Lin-Manuel Miranda has shingles — and a serious sense of humor about it

Lin-Manuel Miranda wasn’t feeling like his usual full-of-song-and-dance self on Wednesday, and it turns out there’s a very good reason.

Damn. I’ve got the worst migraine of my life right now.

Lemme get out of here, myrrh for my hot forehead, ow Lin-Manuel Miranda is on the mend. (Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images) — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 4, 2018

The Hamilton creator revealed a day later that he’s been given a diagnosis of shingles, also known as herpes zoster, which can afflict anyone who’s had chickenpox. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that one in three Americans will develop shingles in their lifetime, causing them to experience a “painful rash” on “one side of the face or body,” which usually goes away in two to four weeks. Symptoms often also include fever, chills, and, yes, headache. Shingles can also affect vision.

Hey, cool story

This isn’t a migraine, it’s shingles!

Caught it early, quarantined away from the baby,

in a Phantom mask til further notice https://t.co/LkH8PvhRWh — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 5, 2018

The gnarly diagnosis clearly didn’t stifle Miranda’s sense of humor, though. He compared himself to the reclusive Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera.

Footage of me yesterday when I found out pic.twitter.com/03ItZgNrkv — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 5, 2018

Actress Emmy Rossum, who starred in the 2004 film version of The Phantom of the Opera, kindly offered to duet with Miranda while he’s on the mend. The star of the upcoming Mary Poppins Returns seemed into it.

Available for duets while you have the mask anyway — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) April 5, 2018

Miranda warned his followers that they might see more mistakes than usual in his posts made in his state of distress.

Ophthalmologist has blurred my eyes good

Watch for great typos on this rwitrer fded all day — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 5, 2018

But when a follower suggested Miranda abandon social media while he recovers, he took her up on it.

What will it take for you to get off here? I know this illness is painful yet dull and you love us and love chatting, but please rest your eyes if that’s doc’s orders. We’ll live without you for a bit. pic.twitter.com/vg10SsShzQ — Martha Southgate (@mesouthgate) April 5, 2018

You are right Mothra. Love tou all off to bed https://t.co/WDbXBqiUFb — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 5, 2018

It’s probably the only time you’ll see Miranda’s fans cheering that he’s signing off.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: