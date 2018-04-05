    Lin-Manuel Miranda has shingles — and a serious sense of humor about it

    Lin-Manuel Miranda wasn’t feeling like his usual full-of-song-and-dance self on Wednesday, and it turns out there’s a very good reason.

    The Hamilton creator revealed a day later that he’s been given a diagnosis of shingles, also known as herpes zoster, which can afflict anyone who’s had chickenpox. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that one in three Americans will develop shingles in their lifetime, causing them to experience a “painful rash” on “one side of the face or body,” which usually goes away in two to four weeks. Symptoms often also include fever, chills, and, yes, headache. Shingles can also affect vision.

    The gnarly diagnosis clearly didn’t stifle Miranda’s sense of humor, though. He compared himself to the reclusive Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera.

    Actress Emmy Rossum, who starred in the 2004 film version of The Phantom of the Opera, kindly offered to duet with Miranda while he’s on the mend. The star of the upcoming Mary Poppins Returns seemed into it.

    Miranda warned his followers that they might see more mistakes than usual in his posts made in his state of distress.

    But when a follower suggested Miranda abandon social media while he recovers, he took her up on it.

    It’s probably the only time you’ll see Miranda’s fans cheering that he’s signing off.

