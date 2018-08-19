Lily Aldridge Announces She's Pregnant With Her Second Child

From ELLE

Lily Aldridge is officially expecting. The 32-year-old Victoria’s Secret model announced the news on Instagram Sunday afternoon with a post showing off her growing belly in a bikini.

"🤗🤗🤗 SURPRISE🤗🤗🤗," she captioned the selfie, which she took from a high angle to put her bump on full display.

Aldridge is married to Kings of Leon‘s Caleb Followill. This will be the second child for the couple, who are already parents to six-year-old Dixie Pearl Followill.

“I was so one way before I had my daughter [Dixie], and after I had my daughter, something switched in me and I totally changed my fashion," Aldridge told People in 2016 of how becoming a mom the first time changed her style. “I was less scared to make choices that people may not like. I realized, ‘I don’t care.’ If I want to do something fun or if I want to try something new I’m gonna try it and if people don’t like it that’s okay."



Congratulations to the whole family!

