Lil Nas X pokes fun of Nike Satan Shoes controversy in video teaser for new song

Lil Nas X plays the judge, lawyers, and himself in a teaser for his upcoming Kanye West-produced single. (Courtesy: YouTube)

Lil Nas X took himself to court in a hilarious teaser for his anticipated new single from his upcoming album, Montero.

Over the weekend, the rapper built up hype by sharing TikTok videos making light of his recent "Satan Shoes" controversy with Nike — a case that settled out of court in April — claiming that he is set to appear in court on Monday.

“The judge tomorrow when I try to flirt with him to avoid going to jail," he captioned one video.

“When you have court on Monday over satan shoes and might go to jail but your label tells you to keep making tiktoks," he captioned another.

Then on Monday morning, the rapper posted a sketch video staging a mock trial, wherein he plays the judge, both lawyers, a juror and himself.

Towards the end, the video reveals itself to be a teaser for the rapper's upcoming single, "Industry Baby," which drops on Friday, July 23.

"Industry Baby" also features Jack Harlow and is co-produced by Take a Daytrip and Kanye West.

"Ladies and gentlemen of the jury," the prosecutor says in the video. "This is about much more than shoes. Mr. Nas X, are you gay?"

"What does this have to do with the shoes?" Nas asks from the stand, to which the judge responds, "Answer the question!"

"Let me rephrase the question," the prosecutor retorts. "Do your mama know you’re gay?"

When Nas says yes, the judge responds, "Order in the court! Lil Nas X, I sentence you to five years in Montero state prison."

Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, already has a hit single, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," from his forthcoming album.

The music video for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" featured the rapper giving a lap dance to the devil himself — a decision that welcomed a slew of controversy but has only seemed to fuel the hype surrounding the album's drop.

In March, Nas X teamed up with streetwear company MSCHF released unauthorized Nike sneakers to coincide with the release of "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."

Story continues

Dubbed "Satan Shoes," the sneakers were modified Nike Air Max 97s and were produced by MSCHF. Only 666 pairs were reportedly made and were selling at over $1,000 a pair.

MSCHF x Lil Nas X "Satan Shoes" 🏹



👟Nike Air Max '97

🩸Contains 60cc ink and 1 drop of human blood

🗡️666 Pairs, individually numbered

💰$1,018

🗓️March 29th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/XUMA9TKGSX — SAINT (@saint) March 26, 2021

However, soon after the rapper released the shoes, Nike filed a complaint alleging that the brand "suffered significant harm to its goodwill, including among consumers who believe that Nike is endorsing satanism."

Nike and MSCHF reached a settlement in April, with Nike later announcing a shoe recall: "MSCHF has agreed to initiate a voluntary recall to buy back any Satan Shoes and Jesus Shoes for their original retail prices, to remove them from circulation."

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: