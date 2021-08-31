Lil Nas X Just Revealed the Stunning (& Nude) 'Montero' Cover Art

lil-nas-x-reveals-montero-debut-album-artwork.jpg

We're getting closer and closer to the release of Lil Nas X's debut album MONTERO, and after waiting patiently for who knows how long, we're finally getting blessed with the LP's official artwork!

Taking to Twitter, the 22-year-old rapper and Out cover star shared the gorgeous cover, which features the rapper floating ethereally through some kind of colorful utopian wonderland that we wish we were a part of!

The official artwork reveal comes on the heels of a hilarious teaser trailer for the record that X posted last week, where he revealed the release date (Friday, September 17) and came out as a power bottom.

"Breaking news, power bottom 'rapper' Lil Nas X and his caucasian friend led a prison escape this morning," X said, playing the role of Montero News Network anchor. "This comes just months after the talentless homosexual was sentenced to five years in prison. Investigators say that anybody that comes into contact with the power bottom should contact authorities. Immediately."

"Creating this album has been therapy for me," the Grammy winner wrote on Twitter when he shared the teaser trailer. "I've learned to let go of trying to control people's perception of who I am, what I can do, and where I will be. I've realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own."

MONTERO is set to drop on Friday, September 17!

