Lena Dunham marries musician Luis Felber

Lena Dunham is married.

The Girls creator and star, 35, tied the knot with her musician boyfriend, Luis Felber, over the weekend, multiple news outlets including People report.

So far, Dunham and Felber, who is also 35, have not posted on social media confirming the news. However, on Sunday he posted their song, "This Will Be Our Year" by The Zombies, on his Instagram Story with alien and heart emojis.

Lena Dunham and Luis Felber at the Sundance London Film Festival screening of Zola in London on Aug. 1. (Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images via Getty Images)

Reps for Dunham have not yet responded to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.

Dunham first confirmed her relationship, without identifying Felber by name, in a New York Times interview in April. She said they had been dating "a few months. I feel really lucky." She said Felber was raised in England and Peru and is “the greatest person I’ve ever met."

In June, she identified him for the first time in a birthday tribute. She noted, "When I was 3 weeks old in downtown Manhattan, I had no idea a baby was being born in England (Winchester, no less!) who would rocket into my life- wearing a lime green polar fleece snood- and challenge so many of my beliefs about myself and the world with magical abandon."

That is when she first referenced the Zombies song, closing with the lyrics: "The warmth of your love is like the warmth of the sun and this will be our year, took a long time to come."

Dunham has been dealing with medical issues (endometriosis and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome) and had severe COVID last year, and made the point to say that Felber takes care of her when she's under the weather.

When I feel sick, my boyfriend makes delicious pasta & rewatches as much BoJack as I want, walks the dog & makes up songs about her face. In January, all I Tweeted about was how men are basically refried beans in human form. What I'm saying is, don't quit before the miracle, kids — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 7, 2021

She shared a family photo of them — with their dog — soon after.

Story continues

The pair made their red carpet debut at a Sundance Film Festival screening in London on August 1.

Dunham previously was in a long-term relationship with musician and producer Jack Antonoff. They split in 2017 after five years together.