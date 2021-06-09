Lena Dunham Wishes Boyfriend Luis Felber a Happy Birthday in Sweet Tribute: 'I Am the Luckiest'

Lena Dunham/Instagram

Lena Dunham is expressing her gratitude for boyfriend Luis Felber as she celebrates his birthday.

The Girls star shared a sweet Instagram tribute to Felber on Wednesday, marking the first time she has publicly identified him after revealing earlier this week that she was dating someone new.

"Feliz Cumpleanos Luis 💕" she began in the caption. "When I was 3 weeks old in downtown Manhattan, I had no idea a baby was being born in England (Winchester, no less!) who would rocket into my life- wearing a lime green polar fleece snood- and challenge so many of my beliefs about myself and the world with magical abandon."

Dunham, 35, continued, "Everyone who comes into contact with you- creatively, emotionally, accidentally- is lucky. But I am the luckiest, because that snood is now in our shared chest of drawers."

RELATED: Lena Dunham Opens Up About Her New Boyfriend: 'Don't Quit Before the Miracle'

She then concluded her tribute to the English-Peruvian musician with a quote from the Zombies song, "This Will Be Our Year."

"'The warmth of your love is like the warmth of the sun and this will be our year, took a long time to come,'" Dunham wrote. "Happy Birthday, Lulu."

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Monday, the Generation producer spoke out about her new beau on Twitter, without naming him.

"When I feel sick, my boyfriend makes delicious pasta & rewatches as much BoJack [Horseman] as I want, walks the dog & makes up songs about her face," she wrote.

When I feel sick, my boyfriend makes delicious pasta & rewatches as much BoJack as I want, walks the dog & makes up songs about her face. In January, all I Tweeted about was how men are basically refried beans in human form. What I'm saying is, don't quit before the miracle, kids — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 7, 2021

Back in January 2020, Dunham revealed she was "totally single" after breaking off an engagement to another unnamed partner.

Story continues

"In January, all I tweeted about was how men are basically refried beans in human form," the writer-producer went on to say in her Monday tweet. "What I'm saying is, don't quit before the miracle, kids."

Lena Dunham/Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: New Celebrity Couples of 2021

Dunham's last public relationship was with music producer/songwriter Jack Antonoff. PEOPLE confirmed in January 2018 that the pair split after more than five years together.

In January 2020, Dunham opened up about her relationship status to Cosmopolitan UK, telling the publication she was single but that one boyfriend, post-Antonoff, had proposed with the lace of a Timberland boot while they were snowed in at her parents' apartment.

"I'd just had a hysterectomy, I'd broken up with my boyfriend, I was in the process of breaking up with my business partner - I had no business buying a pair of shoes, [let alone] getting engaged," she said at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Lena Dunham Opens Up About Her Failed IVF in Emotional Essay: 'None of My Eggs Were Viable'

She went on to explain that she was taking time away from the dating game.

"I just went, 'You know what? I've been dating since I was 15 years old. I'm allowed to take a break,' " Dunham said.

"Sobriety for me means so much more than just not doing drugs. It also means that I abstain from negative relationships," Dunham, who celebrated two years being sober in April 2020, continued. "It means I've taken a hiatus from dating, which has been amazing for me."