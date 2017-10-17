The latest on the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct allegations: More victims, another lawyer departs, and #MeToo goes viral

Most scandals seem to follow a pattern: There’s an explosion of information, and then it quickly peters out and fades away to make room for the next thing to grab attention in the 24-hour news cycle. That’s not happening with the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal, as the disgraced producer has been the subject of further examination, ridicule, and allegations over the past few days. Weinstein continues to deny allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Here’s a rundown of the latest:

More victims step forward

Over the weekend, more women bravely stepped forward to share their alleged harassment and assault experiences with Weinstein, bringing the number of victims past 30. British actress Lysette Anthony wrote an essay for the Sunday Times alleging that Weinstein not only raped her 15 years ago but terrorized her for years afterward, sexually harassing her and attempting to force her into sexual situations.

Anthony met Weinstein in 1982 while she was doing press for the movie Krull and saw him over the years at social events. The two even lunched together on occasion, all without incident. But one evening, Anthony was invited to Weinstein’s rented home. She said he quickly undressed and grabbed her. After she ran out, he’d show up at her home at all hours of the day and night. One morning, Anthony relented and let him in. “He pushed me inside and rammed me up against the coat rack in my tiny hall and started fumbling at my gown. He was trying to kiss me and shove inside me. It was disgusting,” she wrote, adding that in the aftermath, she felt she should “forget the whole disgusting incident,” adding, “I blamed myself. I’d been an idiot to think he and I were just friends.”

From there, she said, Weinstein attempted his bathrobe/massage/hotel room routine during a business meeting, and repeatedly harassed her until 2002, when he finally gave up. In the wake of all the Weinstein abuse allegations coming out, Anthony reported her rape to police. Her story ends with a heartbreaking statement: “The truth is that Harvey Weinstein raped me — not in a hotel suite with champagne and ­caviar on tap, but up against a coat rack on a grey morning in my own home.”

Then, Paula Wachowiak, now 62, told the Buffalo News that Weinstein exposed himself to her in the ’80s when she worked on his first film. She had applied to be an office intern, but Weinstein upped her to a production assistant intern. When she was asked to deliver checks to Weinstein’s hotel room for signing, she said, he answered the door in nothing but a towel, which he let drop when she handed him the checks. He asked for a massage, to which she replied, “That’s not in my job description.” Weinstein reminded her about “what a fantastic opportunity” the internship was, and she reiterated that she wouldn’t touch him. Eventually he let her go, but later on set, she said, Weinstein asked her, “So, was seeing me naked the highlight of your internship?” Her response? “Actually, Harvey, you disgust me.”

And on Sunday, a former Miramax employee — going under the pseudonym Sarah Smith in order to protect herself — alleged in a Daily Mail story that Weinstein raped her in the basement of the Miramax offices in London back in 1992. Smith shared that she was so traumatized by the attack that she didn’t tell her husband about it until news of Weinstein’s misdeeds blanketed the press. “I just felt mortified and ashamed — and that no one would believe me,” she told the Daily Mail, adding, “He was incredibly well-connected, powerful and important — and I was just a nobody.” Smith said she was alone in the office when Weinstein entered, went to the basement, and called her downstairs, where she found him naked. “He grabbed me and he was so big and powerful,” she said. “He just ripped my clothes away and pushed me, threw me down. Then … I kept shouting, ‘No! Stop!’ and tried to push him off. But he forced himself on me.” When he finished, he told her, “Get out!”

As for why Smith waited to tell her story, she said, “We live in more enlightened times now, but back then I just thought no one would believe me.” And she still suffers from panic attacks, telling the Mail, “Even after all these years, I can still wake up screaming.”