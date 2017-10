James Corden catches flak for joking about Harvey Weinstein

James Corden with Harvey Weinstein at the GQ Men of The Year Awards 2012 in London on September 4, 2012. (Photo: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Television talk show host James Corden is facing a backlash over jokes he made about Harvey Weinstein.

Corden made a string of quips about Weinstein and the sexual misconduct allegations against him during a Hollywood charity event Friday. Corden joked about Weinstein in a bathtub and said "he'll settle for whatever potted plant is closest."

Italian actress Asia Argento, one of his Weinstein's accusers, chided Corden on Sunday on Twitter, saying "shame on this pig."

Shame on this pig and everyone who grunted with him #amfARLosAngeleshttps://t.co/0SujRNCzd9 — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) October 15, 2017

Rose McGowan, another Weinstein accuser, tweeted that Corden's jokes show "EXACTLY what kind of HOLLYWOOD you really are."

2) Hearing the audience’s vile roars & laughs show EXACTLY what kind of HOLLYWOOD you really are. https://t.co/HBqNxnpr7N — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 15, 2017

The host of "The Late Late Show" has not publicly responded.

British police announced Sunday that more sexual assault charges were being brought against Weinstein. The Hollywood producer has insisted any sexual acts were consensual.