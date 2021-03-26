Lady Gaga’s mom shares post-dognapping update: ‘Everybody’s doing as well as they can’

Suzy Byrne
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
Lady Gaga with her French bulldogs. (Screenshot: Lady Gaga via Instagram)
Lady Gaga with her French bulldogs. (Screenshot: Lady Gaga via Instagram)

Lady Gaga's mother is giving a post-dognapping update.

Cynthia Germanotta said everyone is doing OK after the traumatic crime, which saw superstar's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, shot on a Hollywood street as two of the star's French bulldogs, Gustav and Koji, were snatched from him. Fischer is still recovering and the dogs were returned two days later.

"I mean, under the circumstances, everybody's doing as well as they can and on the path toward healing," she told Fox 5 New York's Rosanna Scotto.

Germanotta, who runs her daughter's Born This Way Foundation, added, "Thank you for asking. I really appreciate it."

With Gaga (real name: Stefani Germanotta) away shooting Ridley Scott's House of Gucci in Rome, she placed her three dogs, also including Miss Asia, in Fischer's care — as she has done many other times when her job required her to travel. On Feb. 24 at 9:40 p.m. Fischer was walking the dogs in Hollywood when a white sedan pulled up, there was a struggle with two male suspects, Fischer was shot and the suspects grabbed two of the dogs.

Security footage from a neighbor's home showed the whole disturbing incident play out, with Fischer screaming in pain on the sidewalk while he tried to protect the one Frenchie that escaped the assailants' grasp.

Gaga immediately offered a $500,000 reward, "no questions asked," and two days later the pets were turned in — unharmed — to a police by a woman claiming she found them tied to a pole in an alley. While LAPD described the woman as “uninvolved and unassociated," police reportedly advised the star to pay out the reward after the investigation clears the good samaritan. One police theory about the attack and dog theft was that it was a gang initiation.

A rep for the LAPD tells Yahoo Entertainment there is "no update at this time" on the investigation.

As the scary incident played out last month, Gaga used social media to thank Fischer who "risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero," she wrote.

Fischer broke his silence about his "very close call with death" in a March 1 Instagram post. He detailed how "blood poured from my gun shot wound" as he "cradled Asia as best I could" and screamed for help. He said he apologized to the dog "that I couldn’t defend her brothers." He also wrote a message to Gaga, saying, "Your babies are back and the family is whole… We did it! You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family. But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you."

