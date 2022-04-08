Lady Gaga's dog walker reacts to his alleged shooter being mistakenly released from jail

The man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker was mistakenly released from a Los Angeles jail on Wednesday — and victim Ryan Fischer is reacting to the news.

NBC Los Angeles reports that James Howard Jackson, who is accused of shooting Fischer in the February 2021 dognapping, was freed by mistake after a court appearance on Wednesday. The 19-year-old remained free as of Thursday night.

Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer reacts to the news that his alleged shooter was mistakenly released from jail. (Photo: @saintrocque)

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which oversees the jail, did not respond to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.

According to online records, Jackson — one of three men charged with the shooting and robbery — was released Wednesday at 3:38 p.m.

James Howard Jackson, who's accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker, was mistakenly released from jail on Wednesday. (Screenshot: lasd.org)

Jackson's release was an administrative error, the outlet reported. The charges against him were dismissed, but were supposed to be replaced by a superseding grand jury indictment that had been unsealed at the hearing, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. However, the superseding case was apparently not entered, and Jackson — who had been in custody since April 27, 2021 in lieu of more than $3 million bail — was freed.

Fischer, who was shot and left bleeding on a sidewalk during the dognapping, reacted to the news on social media.

"Lord, grant me the serenity..." he wrote on Instagram.

(Screenshot: @saintrocque via Instagram)

In another post, he wrote, "Deep breaths."

(Screenshot: @saintrocque via Instagram)

Five people in total were arrested in connection to the shooting of Fischer and the theft of two of Gaga's three Frenchies. Jackson; Jaylin White, 20; and Lafayette Whaley, 28, were charged with one count each of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery. Jackson also faces one count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. White faces one count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Two others were arrested — Harold White, 41, and Jennifer McBride, 51 — and charged with one count each of being accessories after the crime. McBride allegedly tried to turn in the dogs for the $500,000 reward. All of the suspects, except for McBride, reportedly have gang connections.

Story continues

Police have said that the suspects were not aware Gaga owned the dogs. There is a black market for French bulldogs.

Fischer, who was caring for Miss Asia, Gustav and Koji while Gaga was making House of Gucci overseas at the time of the dognapping, suffered serious injuries. He returned to the hospital multiple times for complications, including to have part of his lung removed.

He stayed at the star's home for months after being shot, and subsequently went on a cross-country road trip for spiritual healing, which he has been documenting on social media.