Kylie Jenner slammed for throwing a 'Handmaid's Tale'-themed party: 'Ignorance and privilege'

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a weekend full of festivities that she threw for her BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou’s birthday. But some people are “disturbed” after getting a glimpse of one part of the celebration — The Handmaid’s Tale–themed party held at Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home.

In photos and video shared on both Jenner and Karanikolaou’s Instagrams on Saturday, party guests were seen walking through the door of Jenner’s home, which was redecorated to look just like the fictional setting — Gilead — of the dystopian novel and television adaptation. Once they arrived, each attendee got matching Handmaid’s red robe costumes and drank cocktails inspired by the show. And although the Instagram content ensured that all partygoers were having a good time, many people on Twitter have voiced concerns that Jenner doesn’t really understand what the show is about.

I honestly believe Kylie Jenner did NOT understand The Handmaids Tale if she’s throwing a themed party about it. — Boss (@Thebossthehoss) June 9, 2019

But why is Kylie Jenner having a handmaids tale party... she does realize it’s about rape & oppression... right? — christina (@tinatheweina) June 9, 2019

Wait so... Kylie threw a #HandmaidsTale party and got dressed as a handmaid... does anyone wanna tell her that handmaids are literally raped, stripped of their freedom and treated as cattle??? pic.twitter.com/BZBxOoC1AL — Maiya (@QveenMai) June 9, 2019

just when you think Kylie couldn’t get any worse. has she even watched handmaids tale? does she even understand what it’s about? 🙄 gross



pic.twitter.com/XxGD0WjIqh — Dustin Dailey ♏️ (@ThreeDailey) June 10, 2019

Plenty of others have gone so far to say that they’re “disturbed” that Jenner thought the dystopian television show made for an acceptable party theme, considering how real its storyline has become.

Women like @KylieJenner will never lose bodily autonomy & access to abortion care. Restricting legal #abortion access & using religion to subjugate #Women & #LGBTQ folks is all about keeping the rich & powerful rich & powerful. @MargaretAtwood's #HandmaidsTale isn't a joke. — Jess Phoenix 🌋🏳️‍🌈🤠 (@jessphoenix2018) June 10, 2019

I’m legitimately DISTURBED that Kylie Jenner threw a Handmaids Tale themed party for her friend. Do they realise the show is about female oppression and rape???? Jesus Christ. — Shona Ellen (@EllieJayden) June 9, 2019

Women's bodies get policed on a daily, some states are trying to ban abortion, yet Kylie Jenner thought a Handmaid's tale theme party was a good idea pic.twitter.com/W80sm0RMpn — Ilke Nackerdien (@ilke_zuleika) June 9, 2019

We hate to break it to you Kylie, but an oppressive and misogynistic society where women are LITERALLY property IS NOT a party theme. This ain’t it sis... do better 😐 #HandmaidsTale #Gilead pic.twitter.com/IRsqOSJ3Nm — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) June 9, 2019

Handmaids tale: a story exploring oppression dehumanization and misogyny in a dystopian world where a patriarchal regime has completely stripped away women's autonomy n forced them to be "breeders" in a desperate attempt to repopulate earth



Kylie: Great gowns, Beautiful gowns. — Shel (@bIackfilm) June 10, 2019

Kylie Jenner threw a 'handmaids tale' themed party because she loved the show? Then surely she would understand the depth of the subject and pick a different show without such a deep context. The ignorance and privilege JUMPED out. — Libby-mae (@Notnowfailure) June 9, 2019

tell me kylie jenner didnt throw her friend a handmaids tale themed party dressed up as handmaids doing duckfaces and have marthas at the door and praised be vodka how can you be THAT tone deaf honestly disgusting at ANY time but ESPECIALLY now. Women's suffering as entertainment — manic pixie dream feminist (@LAguiarr_) June 9, 2019

Some fans have come to Jenner’s defense.

This whoooole this about Kylie Jenner throwing a handmaids tale themed party FOR HER FRIEND. Is obviously because her friend loves the show. If you seriously think it’s for any other reason other than that you have got to get out of here. — Sereana (@itsjust_sereana) June 10, 2019

Kylie Jenner really threw a Handmaids Tale theme party.

In a weird way That’s cool af. Lol — martita guey (@marta_csalas) June 9, 2019

Okay totally convinced @KylieJenner can throw one hell of a party by the looks of her IG story. Whattt handmaids tale theme. Obsessed. Yessss Praise be hunni. — Justine Nichols (@jtinenichols) June 9, 2019

Meanwhile, the mother to Stormi Webster continues to post bikini snaps from the rest of the celebratory weekend.

