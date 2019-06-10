    Kylie Jenner slammed for throwing a 'Handmaid's Tale'-themed party: 'Ignorance and privilege'

    Kylie Jenner enjoyed a weekend full of festivities that she threw for her BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou’s birthday. But some people are “disturbed” after getting a glimpse of one part of the celebration — The Handmaid’s Tale–themed party held at Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home.

    In photos and video shared on both Jenner and Karanikolaou’s Instagrams on Saturday, party guests were seen walking through the door of Jenner’s home, which was redecorated to look just like the fictional setting — Gilead — of the dystopian novel and television adaptation. Once they arrived, each attendee got matching Handmaid’s red robe costumes and drank cocktails inspired by the show. And although the Instagram content ensured that all partygoers were having a good time, many people on Twitter have voiced concerns that Jenner doesn’t really understand what the show is about.

    Plenty of others have gone so far to say that they’re “disturbed” that Jenner thought the dystopian television show made for an acceptable party theme, considering how real its storyline has become.

    Some fans have come to Jenner’s defense.

    Meanwhile, the mother to Stormi Webster continues to post bikini snaps from the rest of the celebratory weekend.

