Kylie Jenner Has an Explanation for Those Dark Splotches on Her Walls

From ELLE

Kylie Jenner's followers keep a close eye on her posts and have apparently noticed one detail in particular when it comes to the details of her home. Her wallpaper appears to feature dark splotches, and Jenner's fans have noticed. These splotches are, however, not big clumps of dirt, Jenner assured her followers.

"For those who always ask, it's a wallpaper, and it's like rose gold splatters all over my walls," she said in an Instagram video explaining her decor.

She also took a screenshot of her initial post and pointed to the splotches to explain that what looks like brown dirt spots are actually glitter splatters. Seeing as Jenner has more than one property in California worth millions of dollars, she has plenty of space to make creative decorative decisions like this one.

Photo credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram More

Rose gold makes a lot of sense for her, too. In the March Architectural Digestcover story, Jenner said that she told her decorator, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, who's decorated homes for her sisters Kourtney and Khloé, that she wanted plenty of pink.

“I told Martyn I wanted a fresh, fun vibe to match the way I was feeling. Color was essential. I love pink, and I wanted a lot of it!” Jenner recalls of her earliest conversations with the decorator. Functional requirements were also at the top of her agenda. “My closets and glam room are very personal to me, even down to the size of each drawer, so they fit my specific products and clothes. I spend a lot of time in those rooms, so we had to make sure they were perfect.”

