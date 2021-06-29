Kyle Massey charged with sending explicit images to 13-year-old girl

Kyle Massey is charged with sending explicit images to 13-year-old girl — and skipped his arraignment. (Photo: Paras Griffin/WireImage)

Kyle Massey, a former Disney Channel star, is facing a felony charge of communication with a minor for immoral purposes — and perhaps additional charges after skipping his arraignment.

The case was filed in King County, Wash., on June 14, documents obtained by Yahoo Entertainment show. The charge stems from communication that took place between the That's So Raven and Cory in the House actor and a 13-year-old girl during the period of December 1, 2018, and January 31, 2019.

Massey, now 29, was ordered to be arraigned on Monday but was a no-show. A warrant for his arrest could follow.

According to the filing document, Massey was in contact via social media with "a person he believed to be a minor, for immoral purposes of a sexual nature and such communication occurred through the sending of an electronic communication."

The girl's mother reported to authorities that her daughter received explicit materials via Snapchat from Massey. She said her daughter had known Massey since she was 4 and the actor was aware of the child's age.

Prosecutors subpoenaed photos and videos that allegedly show Massey engaged in sexual activity. They also obtained a chat urging the child to move to Los Angeles to stay with him and his girlfriend.

The mother, at the advice of attorneys, initially filed a civil suit in 2019 against Massey in California regarding the images sent to her daughter, the filing states. At the time, she said her attorneys advised her not to contact law enforcement to report the incident. The attorneys later dropped the case, stating Massey didn't have enough money to make the case worth it for the firm. The lawyer confirmed that to prosecutors. Of that, the mother contacted the King County Sheriff's Office to make a report, stating she didn't want Massey to do the same to other children.

Massey has been ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim and is barred from "contact with any other minors except in the presence of a responsible adult."

A rep for the actor has not responded to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment about the charge or missing the arraignment.

In 2019, it was reported that Massey was facing a lawsuit after allegedly texting explicit photos and videos to a child. The lawsuit stated he met the girl and her family when she was 4 and he "held himself out as a father figure" to her over the years. The girl reached out to him in late 2018 to express interest in auditioning for a role on Raven's Home. Massey allegedly suggested she fly to L.A, and stay with him and his girlfriend and he'd help her get a talent agent. Days later, he allegedly sent the first of "numerous sexually explicit text messages, images and videos." The lawsuit sought at least $1.5 million in damages.

Kyle Massey rose to fame on Disney Channel sitcoms That's So Raven, with Raven Symone (pictured), and its spin-off Cory in the House. (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Massey claimed it was a case of extortion and "unequivocally and categorically" denied any misconduct.

Massey and his brother, former Nickelodeon actor Christopher Massey (Zoey 101), made headlines in 2015 when they were assaulted by Lil Twist. Twist pleaded no contest to six charges and was sentenced to a year in jail.

