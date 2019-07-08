Kristin Davis tells 'Red Table Talk' about raising African-American kids as a white woman: 'I will never be black'

Kristin Davis joined Red Table Talk to discuss the challenge of being a white adoptive mom to two black children. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Red Table Talk will once again delve into the topic of race with its latest episode, in which Sex and the City star Kristin Davis opens up about adopting two black children. Davis, who is white, adopted daughter Gemma in 2011, followed by a son, whose name has not yet been publicly revealed, in 2018.

Monday’s show, which will stream on Facebook Watch, sees hosts Jada Pinkett Smith and her mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, press the single mom on the challenges of raising black children as a white woman.

“I will never be black, no matter how hard I try, I will never be black,” Davis says in a preview clip. “That is the truth and we have to accept it. And therefore I will never be able to say to Gemma, ‘I understand how you feel because this happened to me.’ That’s what’s painful and hard.

“It made me on a mission to find a place where she was exposed to everything,” the 54-year-old continued. “It made me on a mission to put her in situations where I was the only white person, or maybe there was no white person.”

Davis credited “amazing African-American moms” who have helped her get other perspectives on parenting issues.

“I just need to learn,” she explained.

In another clip, Smith raises the issue of white adoptive parents “trying to be white saviors” who may not be equipped to handle raising children of color.

“I get why there’s not trust,” Davis acknowledges. “Why would your community trust my community with its babies?”

“I so worry for you, trying to raise a black boy in America,” adds Banfield-Norris, prompting Davis to raise her hand and yelp, “I’m worried too!”

Many are praising Davis for pushing past her privilege and educating herself on raising children of color.

“‘I just need to learn.’ All it takes sometimes is a mindset,” read one comment.

“I totally respect her willingness to be open and learn,” added a commenter. “Not all people who adopt black children do the same. Hell, I’ve seen white mothers of their own biracial children not even learn to do their child’s hair!!! That should be basic!”

“I applaud her for trying and seeking advice from her friends who are black parents!” another person wrote.

“I really have to say that she’s handling this in a responsible way,” read another comment. “A lot of parents to who adopt kids of other ethnicities do them a great disservice by not exposing their kids to their culture. Just loving them is not going to properly prepare them to be themselves. It’s easy to just love on them but they need a sense of self, just as they had growing up.”

“Go Charlotte!” posted a fan.

View photos Davis (second from left) is famous for playing Charlotte on Sex and the City. (Photo: Samir Hussein/Getty Images) More

But the discussion of interracial adoption, white privilege and confronting racism has already stirred up debate from commenters. While several argued that “love is love,” others voiced concerns about adopting outside of their race.

“My question is, why don’t white people adopt white babies?” asked a commenter. “Because to me it’s almost like they have an obsession with black kids and owning them or to feel like they are saving a black child’s life.”

“As a white woman who has considered adopting a baby of color, I am realizing how completely ignorant I am,” admitted another Red Table Talk viewer. ”These babies need homes, yes. But, we white Americans are so ill-prepared for what they face.”

“I’m not saying white folks shouldn’t adopt black children,” wrote a commenter. “I am saying you need to be very educated and woke and culturally competent enough to do it ... or get some help. Love is not enough.”

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.