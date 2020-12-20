Kristin Cavallari speaks out on 'stupid internet rumors': 'It's all just noise'

Kristin Cavallari is speaking out on "stupid internet rumors" following speculation about her friendship to two Southern Charm stars. (Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Kristin Cavallari’s been in the spotlight since her teens. But the former Laguna Beach star’s personal life has been under extra scrutiny since her split with husband Jay Cutler this spring — and she’s had enough.

On Saturday, the Very Cavallari star responded to recent speculation about her new friendship with Southern Charm stars Austen Kroll and Craig Conover. Cavallari, who was pictured hanging out with the two reality stars alongside best friend and hairstylist Justin Anderson last week, has previously shut down rumors that she’s more than friends with either man, while Anderson also set the record straight following Kroll’s claims during Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that Cavallari had “slid into Craig’s DMs [direct messages].”

“Not the kind thing i should speak about but Kristin would never randomly slide into anyone's DM," Anderson wrote on his Instagram Stories Friday. "I was a fan of our new friends Craig and Austen and we visited Charleston [S.C.] and met up with them ... I pushed for the friendship."

He added, “Kristin was along for the ride and no one is hooking up or even flirting. [We are] four adults that are friends. Let's move on."

Now Cavallari is again shutting down what she calls “stupid internet rumors.” On Saturday, the mom of three posted photos from her day at the beach with her kids, whom she credited with helping her tune out speculation about her personal life.

“My kids put everything in perspective,” she wrote. “All these stupid internet rumors, people thinking they know me or my situation. It’s all just noise. I know who I am and my kids know who I am. That’s all I care about. That’s why I typically never comment on the BS.”

“OK, another thing,” she continued in a follow-up post. “The internet thrives on click bait and juicy stories. No one gives a s*** if the headline is ‘Kristin Cavallari is just finally really happy.’

“And they have to generate content every f***ing day. So they exaggerate, twist words, straight-up lie. Just keep that in mind.”

