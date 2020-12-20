Eddie Izzard praised after going public with 'she' and 'her' pronouns: 'I just want to be based in girl mode from now on'

Eddie Izzard is now using &quot;she&quot; and &quot;her&quot; pronouns. (Photo: Luciana Guerra/PA Images via Getty Images)
Eddie Izzard is now using "she" and "her" pronouns. (Photo: Luciana Guerra/PA Images via Getty Images)

Eddie Izzard is getting support on social media after publicly asking to be identified with “she” and “her” pronouns for the first time. The British stand-up comedian — who has also acted in films including Valkyrie, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen as well as starring in the former FX show The Riches — shared the decision during an appearance on the Sky Arts series Portrait Artist of the Year this week, the British Comedy Guide reports.

"I try to do things that I think are interesting,” the 58-year-old said during the show, in which portrait artists were tasked with capturing her likeness. “This is the first program I've asked if I can be 'she' and 'her' — this is a little transition period."

Izzard added that making the announcement “feel great” because “people assume that ... they just know me from before, but I'm gender-fluid. I just want to be based in girl mode from now on."

Izzard has long worn makeup and dresses, both on-stage and off, once quipping, “They’re not women’s clothes. They’re my clothes. I bought them.”

The star and avid marathoner has also been candid about gender identity. During a marathon challenge for charity in 2016, Izzard stopped to get a manicure, explaining, “Being a transgender guy, I do like my nails and they've been knocked about a bit so I'm getting my nails re-done.

“I use it as a badge of identity. I am a transgender guy. I came out 31 years ago. I've got boy genetics and girl genetics.”

Izzard said that coming out in 1985 was “a very hard journey.”

“But I thought it was right to be honest about it, to tell my family, friends and then the world,” the comedian shared, adding, “I identify somewhat boy-ish and somewhat girl-ish. I identify both but I fancy women.”

The Dressed to Kill star also insisted that, “It doesn’t matter what sex or sexuality, how you identify or who you fancy — it matters not one whit.

“What do you do in life? What do you create? What do you add to the human existence — that is what matters.”

Izzard (pictured in 2018) came out as transgender in 1985. (Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon)
Izzard (pictured in 2018) came out as transgender in 1985. (Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon)

While Izzard hasn’t yet made a public statement about her pronouns apart from the Portrait Artist of the Year episode, many are offering support and praise.

In other Izzard news, the comedian is gearing up for a grueling January, planning to run 31 marathons — that’s one per day — during the first month of 2021 for charity.

