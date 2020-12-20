Eddie Izzard praised after going public with 'she' and 'her' pronouns: 'I just want to be based in girl mode from now on'
Eddie Izzard is getting support on social media after publicly asking to be identified with “she” and “her” pronouns for the first time. The British stand-up comedian — who has also acted in films including Valkyrie, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen as well as starring in the former FX show The Riches — shared the decision during an appearance on the Sky Arts series Portrait Artist of the Year this week, the British Comedy Guide reports.
"I try to do things that I think are interesting,” the 58-year-old said during the show, in which portrait artists were tasked with capturing her likeness. “This is the first program I've asked if I can be 'she' and 'her' — this is a little transition period."
Izzard added that making the announcement “feel great” because “people assume that ... they just know me from before, but I'm gender-fluid. I just want to be based in girl mode from now on."
Izzard has long worn makeup and dresses, both on-stage and off, once quipping, “They’re not women’s clothes. They’re my clothes. I bought them.”
The star and avid marathoner has also been candid about gender identity. During a marathon challenge for charity in 2016, Izzard stopped to get a manicure, explaining, “Being a transgender guy, I do like my nails and they've been knocked about a bit so I'm getting my nails re-done.
“I use it as a badge of identity. I am a transgender guy. I came out 31 years ago. I've got boy genetics and girl genetics.”
Izzard said that coming out in 1985 was “a very hard journey.”
“But I thought it was right to be honest about it, to tell my family, friends and then the world,” the comedian shared, adding, “I identify somewhat boy-ish and somewhat girl-ish. I identify both but I fancy women.”
The Dressed to Kill star also insisted that, “It doesn’t matter what sex or sexuality, how you identify or who you fancy — it matters not one whit.
“What do you do in life? What do you create? What do you add to the human existence — that is what matters.”
While Izzard hasn’t yet made a public statement about her pronouns apart from the Portrait Artist of the Year episode, many are offering support and praise.
In other Izzard news, the comedian is gearing up for a grueling January, planning to run 31 marathons — that’s one per day — during the first month of 2021 for charity.
