Kris Jenner fans shocked to see her without makeup

Looking good is very important to Kris Jenner. So we did a quadruple take Wednesday when she shared a makeup-free selfie.

The momager, 63, was up bright and early for a date with hairstylist to the stars, Chris McMillan, in Beverly Hills. Jenner, who once documented a facelift on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, shared a photo mid snip of their salon shenanigans (“we are silly together”), but her bare face is what we were fixated on.





And it wasn’t just us. Her followers loved seeing her without her typical super glam — and commented all about Kris’s stripped look. One commenter was “proud” of her for the revealing photo while another applauded her for “showing this side of you.” More than one noted that they had “never seen” her without makeup — which is a big deal considering how much we’ve seen of her on TV and off. Kris was also told she looks “so much better without makeup” and more than one hopes it’s a regular thing.

One comment that made us laugh was, “Omg a Kardashian actually took a picture without makeup.” That’s the truth — typically every lady, from Kris to Kylie, is layers deep in foundation, liners and everything else.

Of course, we had to laugh at the commenters talking about Jenner being a “natural beauty” — there were a bunch, including these. Can someone still be a natural beauty after having so much work done?

View photos Kris Jenner on the red carpet last year. (Photo: Getty Images) More

The fact is, Jenner’s face has changed a lot through the years — and she hasn’t been shy about relying on plastic surgery for a more youthful look. In 2011, she even documented her facelift on the family reality show. In 2018, she did again when she had plastic surgery on her “saggy earlobes.”

She even gifted her best friend with a facelift in 2018.

