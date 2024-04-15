How to watch Coachella 2024 from home

The 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival — or what the cool kids simply call Coachella — kicks off April 12 with some of music's biggest names.

Just how big are the names at this year's fest? Can you say No Doubt? Yep, Gwen Stefani reunited with her iconic pop-rock band — and special guest Olivia Rodrigo — at Coachella to perform onstage for the first time in nearly a decade on April 13.

Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat will also headline this year's festival.

Around 150 other fan favorite acts are also scheduled to perform, including Vampire Weekend, Blur, Sabrina Carpenter, Jon Batiste and Ice Spice.

The event takes place over two jam-packed weekends — April 12-14 and April 19-21 — at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Read on to learn everything about Coachella 2024, including how to watch from home.

When and where is Coachella 2024?

The annual music and arts festival takes place across multiple stages over two weekends — April 12-14 and April 19-21 — at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

How can I watch Coachella from home?

Don’t have passes to this year’s festival? Don’t fret. You can watch all the music live on the Coachella livestream on YouTube.

The livestream began at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on April 12 with six livestream stages and “all new multi-view for TV screens,” according to YouTube.

What is the Coachella lineup?

The 2024 Coachella lineup is a doozy this year. Around 150 music acts will perform.

No Doubt fans got a thrill back in January after the Coachella folks revealed in their lineup announcement that the band will reunite for the first time in nearly a decade at this year's event.

The announcement came soon after all four No Doubt members — singer Gwen Stefani, bassist Tony Kanal, guitarist Tom Dumont and drummer Adrian Young — appeared in a video on social media teasing a reunion.

The festival's other headliners are Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat.

Other acts on the bill include Vampire Weekend, Blur, Sabrina Carpenter, Jon Batiste, Ice Spice, Bleachers, Grimes, Reneé Rapp, Suki Waterhouse, Peso Pluma, J Balvin, Brittany Howard, Orbital, Bebe Rexha, Taking Back Sunday, Deftones and Sublime.

When are the set times for the festival's headliners?

Doja Cat is scheduled to perform on the main Coachella stage 10:25 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 14.

See the Coachella site for more schedule information.

Are passes to Coachella 2024 still available?

Passes for the first weekend of Coachella 2024 are sold out, but you can still purchase passes for the second weekend of the festival.

General admission passes start at $499 plus fees, with VIP passes starting at $1,069 plus fees. See the official Coachella website for more details about passes.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com