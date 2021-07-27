Kirsten Storms is off 'General Hospital' for 'undisclosed length of time' amid brain surgery recovery

Kirsten Storms will not be seen on General Hospital — for now. The actress has been recovering from brain surgery since last month. (Kirsten Storms via Instagram)

General Hospital viewers won't be seeing Maxie Jones on-screen for a while as the actress playing her, Kirsten Storms, recovers from brain surgery.

On the July 19 episode of the ABC soap opera, Storms's character left Port Charles — and her baby — for Texas. Maxie's absence was necessitated because Storms, 37, underwent surgery in early June to remove a benign cyst from the lower part of her brain.

Kristina Wagner, who plays Maxie's mother Felicia on the show, wrote on Monday that she's "sending love and prayers for a speedy recovery for our dear Kirsten" as Storms continues her recovery.

A show spokesperson has not shared a timeline for when Storms will be back on-screen. Soap Opera Digest reports the character's trip out of town will be for "an undisclosed length of time" to allow for Storms's recovery.

On June 4, just after surgery, Storms shared on Instagram that she would be "on the mend for the next several weeks," and return to "work when this is over with." In a subsequent post, she shared she's "excited to get back to [work] after my recovery." She said her "work family" has been "supportive, kind and loving" as she navigated her medical issue — and she found comfort being around them in the "months leading up to my surgery."

Story continues

Kirsten Storms post-op. (Screenshot: Kirsten Storms via Instagram)

Storms's co-star Cynthia Watros told Extra last month that Storms is "doing great" and "is on the road to recovery. We're waiting for her to come back."

Storms also noted on Instagram her head was partially shaved for surgery, "So please no comments if you don’t like my hair. It's temporary." She later shared a photo of the stitches on the back of her head, which have since been removed.

Most importantly, Storms said she was "healing really well,” after the operation. She explained that she said "random health issues" over the years leading to her getting an MRI, where the cyst was detected. She credited her "wonderful neurosurgeon" for pulling off the successful surgery, which she admitted she was "nervous" to undergo. Since the procedure, she's felt a "noticeable difference" as it has relieved "all the pressure in my head."

Storms has been a show staple on GH for 16 years — and before that starred on Days of Our Lives as Belle. She's also appeared in primetime, on the show Clubhouse as well as the Kelly Ripa-produced reality show Dirty Soap.

She shares a daughter with ex-husband and fellow soap star Brandon Barash, and the "precious little human" has been by her side as she's recovered.