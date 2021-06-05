General Hospital's Kirsten Storms Reveals She's 'On the Mend' After Recent Brain Surgery

Mark Davis/Getty Images

Kirsten Storms is on the road to recovery after getting brain surgery.

The General Hospital star, 37, shared a series of videos on her Instagram Story Friday telling followers that she had gotten surgery earlier this week and was heading home from the hospital. Despite the ordeal, the actress remained in good spirits and was cracking jokes throughout her posts.

"There really is no filter that's going to make this better for me right now," she quipped in the first clip.

"So I've not really spoken about this much or at all actually. Less than 48 hours ago I had brain surgery, hence the neck brace, it was on the lower portion of my brain. Em is taking care of me until I get to my at home nurse," she continued, referring to her friend and former costar Emme Rylan.

"It's been an interesting last couple of days," Storms said.

Kirsten Storms/Instagram Kirsten Storms

Storms went on to explain that the surgery was done to remove "a very large cyst that had split into two."

"What they had to drain and remove was not cancer — I want to clarify that right now before the internet goes crazy wild with rumors about this," she said. "I had a very large cyst that had split into two and the doctor said it was like so full the pressure was very noticeable when they opened up my skull, sounds so weird."

As for her recovery, the actress said she plans to take several weeks off before returning to work.

"So I will be on the mend for the next several weeks but I will be back at work when this is over with," Storms added as Rylan assured her, "You can take a moment."

"I feel like s— so we're gonna go," she said in the next video. "Pardon my language but I think that I've earned it today. So yeah, we're going to get me home."

Storms concluded her videos with a quick clarification that she wasn't coming straight out of surgery.

"I had the surgery a couple days ago so yes I was in the hospital for a few days — we're not taking me straight home right after brain surgery," she said.