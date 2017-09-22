How 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' brings Colin Firth's Harry Hart back from the dead (spoilers!)

Beware: This story contains a humungous plot point to Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

When last we saw Harry Hart, a.k.a. Agent Galahad, in Kingsman: The Secret Service, his seemingly lifeless body was prone on the ground outside a Kentucky church after the Kingsman agent took a gunshot to the face courtesy of Samuel L. Jackson‘s megalomaniacal villain Richmond Valentine. (Watch the sequence below if you’re not too squeamish.)

Naturally, fans had one big question when Harry emerged in the first trailer for the new Matthew Vaughn-helmed sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle: How the heck did Colin Firth‘s suave secret agent survive a point-blank headshot?

Firth himself has been less than helpful. Asked to explain his comeback when he and the cast stopped by Yahoo at Comic-Con, the Oscar winner proclaimed, “I’ve come 6,000 miles to promote it and then I’m not supposed to really talk… I’m decoration.”

But after watching Kingsman: The Golden Circle, we can let you in on the secret.

As we saw in Secret Service, Harry did indeed take a bullet to the cranium. But Golden Circle reveals what we didn’t see: the incident was being monitored by the Stateman, the Kingsman’s U.S.-based colleagues who happen to be headquartered at a Kentucky whiskey distillery. Two Kingsman operatives, Agents Tequila (Channing Tatum) and Ginger Ale (Halle Berry), arrive on the scene moments after the shooting and apply their special nano-tech medical device to Harry’s head wound. The device seals the wound and its nanobots repair the brain damage.

When we meet Harry in Golden Circle, he is still recovering at Stateman HQ and in remarkably fine shape, save for a missing eye and a bad case of “retrograde amnesia” that makes him believe he’s an aspiring lepidopterist. (Turns out he wanted to study butterflies before he became a Kingsman.) It’s up to Eggsy (Taron Egerton) to discern how to jolt Harry back to fighting form and stop nefarious drug-dealing Poppy (Julianne Moore) from enacting her deadly plan against the world.

