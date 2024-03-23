King Charles III and Princess Kate have cancer. What they've said, what to know

Princess Kate 's announcement she has cancer came a month after King Charles II announced his own cancer diagnosis.

While both have shared public statements, they have shared little more about their health conditions such as the type of cancers they have.

Princess Kate's news came after Kensington Palace had announced in January that she had successful abdominal surgery and was recovering. They said she would return to royal duties after Easter. She had spent some time out of the public eye, causing some to theorize what it could be.

On Friday, the palace said the princess was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer and was undergoing "preventative" chemotherapy treatment for it.

In a video released by the palace, Princess Kate gave the public a health update about her cancer diagnosis and thanked everyone for the "wonderful messages of support and for your understand whilst I've been recovering from surgery." Her revelation followed the king's cancer diagnosis, which was made public on Feb. 5.

Britain's King Charles III and Catherine, Princess of Wales during a lunch held for governors-general of the Commonwealth nations at Buckingham Palace on September 17, 2022 in London, England.

Both members of the royal family had been hospitalized for other reasons: Kate had a scheduled abdominal surgery in January and the king was to undergo a procedure for an enlarged prostate, but they subsequently learned of their respective cancer diagnoses.

Here's what Princess Kate and King Charles III have said about their health.

March 22: King Charles issues statement on Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis

Princess Kate attends the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication in Edinburgh, Scotland, on July 5.

In a statement from Buckingham Palace, Princess Kate's father-in-law said he was "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did," according to People and The Guardian.

The statement also said the king, who received treatment in the same hospital as the Princess of Wales, has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks." The statement said the king and queen "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time."

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have also spoken out about Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis and have sent their well wishes.

March 22: Princess Kate reveals she has cancer in video, asks for privacy

After spending several months out of the public eye, Kensington Palace shared a video of the princess, in which she revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I’ve been recovering from surgery. It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who’ve taken great care of me for which I am so grateful," she said.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," she added.

Princess Kate said this development "came as a huge shock" to her and Prince William, and the couple has been "doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family." She is "well and getting stronger every day," she added, while also asking for "some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.

The public goes on social media frenzy wondering 'Where is Princess Kate'?

For weeks leading up to Princess Kate's announcement, social media users went wild speculating that something had happened to the woman who's married to England's future king.

The wave of posts and memes seemingly coincided with Prince William backing out of a memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, due to personal matters. While some theories were posited in jest, others appeared to be shared in earnest.

"How are we all expected to 'work' when we don’t even know where Kate Middleton is," @sbstryker posted on X, formerly Twitter.

What type of cancer does Princess Kate have?

In her March 22 announcement, the Princess of Wales did not disclose the type of cancer that she has. She also did not reveal details about how far her cancer has progressed.

March 11: King Charles thanks Commonwealth for 'thoughtful good wishes' amid cancer recovery

In honor of the United Kingdom's annual Commonwealth Day, the king expressed his gratitude to the people of the Commonwealth for both their achievements and their support as he underwent treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

To commemorate the day, Charles released a taped speech on March 11, recorded in February at Windsor Castle.

"In recent weeks, I have been most deeply touched by your wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes for my health and, in return, can only continue to serve you, to the best of my ability, throughout the Commonwealth," he said.

"My belief in our shared endeavors and in the potential of our people remains as sure and strong as it has ever been. I have no doubt that we will continue to support one another across the Commonwealth as, together, we continue this vital journey."

Feb. 22: King Charles 'reduced to tears' following cancer diagnosis

King Charles has been overcome with emotion from the "wonderful messages and cards" after his cancer diagnosis.

King Charles said he was "reduced to tears" from the well wishes he received amid his health struggles. In a meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace, the monarch expressed his gratitude for the kind words he's received. In their first meeting since the diagnosis, filmed by Sky News, the prime minister told Charles it was "wonderful to see you looking so well."

"It's all done by mirrors," Charles laughed. Sunak added, "Well, we're all behind you. The country's behind you."

"I've had so many wonderful messages and cards," the king responded. "It's reduced me to tears most of the time."

Feb. 13: King Charles returns to London from country retreat for cancer treatment

The Associated Press reported that King Charles had returned to London from his country retreat for what was expected to be further treatment for his cancer diagnosis.

Per the AP, the king and his wife Queen Camilla flew by helicopter to Buckingham Palace from the royals' Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England.

Feb. 11: King Charles expresses 'heartfelt thanks' for support after cancer diagnosis

Nearly a week after his diagnosis became public, King Charles thanked the public for the encouraging messages.

The British royal family released a statement from the king extending his "most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes" he has received in recent days. "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement," he said.

Feb. 7: Prince William thanks public for 'kind messages' following his father's cancer diagnosis

Days after his father's diagnosis, Prince William broke his silence on his father's health.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days," William said during a gala dinner for London's Air Ambulance Charity, according to the Associated Press. "It means a great deal to us all."

"It's fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather medical focus, so I thought I'd come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all," he added jokingly, per the AP.

Prince William steps up in royal duties amid King Charles' diagnosis

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive as the coffin bearing the body of Queen Elizabeth II completes its journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall accompanied by King Charles III and other members of the Royal Family, on Sept. 14, 2022 in London.

In the aftermath of King Charles III's cancer diagnosis, Prince William returned to his royal duties and experts theorized he was likely to do some heavy lifting in the British royal family amid his father's health battles.

The Prince of Wales, who is first in line to the throne, already had taken on more responsibilities after father Charles sought treatment for an enlarged prostate last month and Princess Kate postponed her appearances at royal events until Easter due to recovery from her surgery.

"The pressure on William has never been greater because his wife is not able to participate, he has three children he's kind of helping look after, as he should, and then now, he has to kind of carry the weight (of father King Charles)," royal observer Rachel Bowie, who co-hosts the popular "Royally Obsessed" podcast, told USA TODAY.

What type of cancer does King Charles III have?

Following the news that King Charles was diagnosed with cancers, no further details have been released about what type of cancer he has or how advanced it is.

Feb. 5: King Charles III reveals cancer diagnosis following hospitalization for prostate procedure

Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III's cancer diagnosis.

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Before his diagnosis was revealed, Charles underwent a "corrective procedure" at The London Clinic after the palace had previously announced that the monarch, 75, was seeking treatment for an enlarged prostate.

His wife, Queen Camilla, told people at the private hospital that the king was "doing well." At the time, his daughter-in-law, Princess Kate, was receiving care and recovering from abdominal surgery at the same facility.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," the palace said Feb. 5.

Contributing: Marco della Cava, Mary Walrath-Holdridge, Brendan Marrow, Taijuan Moorman, KiMi Robinson, Jay Stahl, Naledi Ushe

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: King Charles III and Princess Kate have cancer. What they've said