Attention Prime members: You can now get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free — here's how

Do you enjoy devouring books, but hate making countless trips to the bookstore or library?

There’s an easier way to get your reading fix without leaving your home: Kindle Unlimited, Amazon’s subscription service lets you read as much as you want.

And right now, it’s free. You didn’t read that wrong — Amazon is offering three months of the all-you-can-read service for free for all Prime members. That’s a savings of $29.97! (And if you haven’t signed up, here’s how you can score a Prime membership for free too.)

Kindle Unlimited makes thousands of best-selling books, classic novels and even magazines available at the push of a button. Best of all, you don’t even need an Amazon Kindle Paperwhite to get the most out of the service because it’s also available on the Apple iPhone, any Android device and online via the Kindle app.

The service doesn’t just grant you access to unlimited e-books — users can take advantage of unlimited audiobooks from Audible, too. In fact, if you’re listening to the audiobook version of a bestseller, the Kindle version will automatically pick up where you left off, so you’ll never lose your place in a book.

If you’re not completely happy with Kindle Unlimited for any reason, just cancel it before the three-month trial period is over, and Amazon won’t charge you a single penny.

However, if you do enjoy reading all the e-books you want, keep the service for $9.99 per month after the free trial.

But hurry and take advantage, because this deal ends on July 31.

Shop it: Kindle Unlimited, free for three months (was $29.97), amazon.com

