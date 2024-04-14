Kim Kardashian sits courtside at 8-year-old son Saint's basketball game

Kim Kardashian is celebrating 8-year-old son Saint's prowess on the basketball court.

In videos posted to her Instagram Story on April 12, Kardashian posted a series of impressive basketball plays from son Saint, whom she shares with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

One clip showed an especially exciting moment when a player passed the basketball to Saint, who scored the final shot to win the game.

“MY BABY GOT THE GAME WINNING SHOT AT THE BUZZER!!!!” Kardashian captioned the video.

Saint West scores a shot at the buzzer to take home the win for his basketball team. (@kimkardashian on Instagram)

After making the basket, the crowd went wild and Saint ran by his mom yelling in celebration.

In a follow-up picture on her Instagram Story, Kardashian shared Saint’s red basketball shoes, which feature the writing “Mini Kobe,” in reference to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Kardashian has previously opened up about wanting her kids to have a “normal life” as much as possible, despite their parents’ fame.

“I’ll do anything to keep their life as normal as possible,” Kardashian told Angie Martinez on her “IRL” podcast in December 2022.

The conversation came shortly after she and Ye divorced after eight years of marriage. They settled their divorce in November 2022, agreeing to “equal access” to their four children, according to documents obtained by TODAY.com.

Kardashian and Ye share four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.

Kardashian told interviewer Martinez about the difficulties of co-parenting amid media headlines and Ye's erratic behavior, including antisemitic social media posts in October 2022.

“I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on (in) the outside world,” Kardashian told Martinez.

“One day my kids will thank me ... for not bashing their dad,” she said.

Read on to learn more about Kardashian's four kids.

North West

Kardashian and Ye welcomed their first child, North, on June 15, 2013.

Kardashian revealed how she came up with her daughter's name in a 2020 makeup tutorial she did with Kylie Jenner.

“I actually got it from Jay Leno, who made that as a joke,” she said at the time. “I was like, ‘No way, I would never name my daughter that.’ Like, I said that on his show. Everyone was coming up to me like, ‘It’s such a cool name. You should really think about it.'"

Kardashian said it took "four or five days" for the name to stick.

North has an eye for fashion just like her mom. In a March 2022 interview with Vogue, Kardashian said that her daughter is "very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing."

“She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black," the SKIMS founder said.

“I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me,” Kardashian added. “(Of course) she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black.’”

North also wasn’t afraid to critique her mom’s 2023 Met Gala look — a quality that led Kardashian to call her “the new Joan Rivers“ in an episode of “The Kardashians.”

She didn't hold back when it came to her thoughts on her mom's makeup line, either.

On Jan. 27, the 10-year-old commented on different SKKN by Kim products, like lipsticks, lip liners and palettes, in a five-minute video uploaded to the joint TikTok account she shares with her mom.

North began her review by testing out different eyeshadows from a palette on her arm. She posed and said one of the colors was “really neutral.” She playfully added in a mocking voice, “I like it, like to go out, like dinner, yes, with the makeup on! This is classic Kim, so.”

She then smeared black eyeshadow all over her eyes to create an “emo” look and jumped around. The preteen continued to test out the makeup and provide funny commentary throughout the energetic video.

“I’m slaying!” she said at one point.

Kardashian captioned the clip, “What my daughter does on my phone ha ha ha ha ha ha” with a crying-laughing emoji.

The video gained over 3 million likes in one day.

She also enjoys poking fun at her mom and dad on social media. Earlier this month, she debuted a shiny new grill on the same day Ye showed off his new “titanium dentures.”

The former couple’s oldest child posted a series of photos to her and her mom’s shared TikTok account on Jan. 17. In the slideshow, North showed off a new grill that covered her teeth in metal and jewels.

North West holds her lips apart to show off a metallic smile. (KimandNorth / TikTok)

Earlier this year, North was featured on her dad’s new album, “Vultures,” which was released Feb. 10. The album includes the track “Talking / Once Again,” which showcases North alongside Ty Dolla $ign and James Blake.

West released the music video for the tune on Feb. 7, which stars both North and Ty Dolla $ign's daughter, Jailynn Griffin.

At the beginning of the video, North mouths along to the opening lyrics of the song while she is getting her hair done before she starts to rap her own verse.

“I love it here/ We gonna take over the year for another year,” North raps. “It’s your bestie Miss, Miss Westie/ Don’t tryna test me/ It’s gonna get messy/ It’s gonna get messy/ Just, just bless me.”

In December 2023, Variety reported that North’s verse on the song was revealed during a listening session hosted in Miami. Later that month, North danced to the song in a video posted to the TikTok account she shares with her mom, adding in the caption, “Miss miss westie in the houseeeee.”

North’s feature on part one of her dad’s new album came months after she made a cameo in “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” which premiered in September 2023.

Kardashian reprised her role of Delores, while North voiced the character Mini and Saint, voiced the character Meteor Max.

Saint West

Kardashian and Ye's first son was born on Dec. 5, 2015. With that, North had to adjust to being an older sister — and it wasn't always easy, Kardashian said.

During a 2018 appearance on Ashley Graham's podcast "Pretty Big Deal," Kardashian said that North acted like she was an only child.

“North acts like an only child at all times. I think she’s a little confused,” Kardashian West said. “She’s beyond jealousy now. She’s just like, ‘It’s my world.’ She said to me the other day, ‘Mom … we just need to have another baby brother so that Saint can just leave me alone … so the girls can be on this side of the house and the boys can be on that side of the house.’ ”

In 2019, Kardashian told Elle about a time they worked together — to wreak havoc. The kids pulled an April Fool’s prank on their dad by trying to convince him that their mom had died.

"Kanye ran upstairs and he was like, 'Kids, this is not funny. This is not a good prank,'" Kardashian told at the time.

Though she said she understood where West was coming from, she noted that she was also "impressed" by her children for planning something together.

"They were getting along and having fun as a team," she said.

Saint has taken an interest in sports. The little guy has attended a Lakers game with his parents and was even coached by Tom Brady on how to play football, according to E! News.

For his seventh birthday, Kardashian took Saint and his friends to see the Los Angeles Rams play against the Seattle Seahawks, and judging by the pictures, it looks like he had a blast.

The photos showed Saint meeting the Rams' mascot while wearing defensive back Jalen Ramsey's jersey. Kardashian also shared pictures of Saint holding the Rams' Vince Lombardi Trophy and a ring from their 2022 Super Bowl victory.

Kardashian captioned the post, in part, "I love seeing you grow into the kindest soul ever. Mommy loves you forever and ever!"

Chicago West

In 2018, Kardashian and Ye welcomed their daughter Chicago with the help of a surrogate.

When Saint met his little sister, Kardashian said he couldn't get enough of her.

“He loves his little sister; he’s so sweet with her,” Kardashian said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in April 2018. “I always have to watch out for him, he smothers her and he has this really big hair so he just jumps in her crib ... usually his big hair is like all over her face.”

During her appearance on the show, Kardashian also revealed why she named her daughter Chicago, and she said that she wanted to pay homage to West's hometown.

“That is a place that made him, and a place that he remembers his family from,” she said.

Not to mention that the name also felt "cool and different" and Kardashian loved that for her daughter.

Kardashian has been sharing Chicago's evolving personality. In a 2018 tweet, she said Chicago is "very calm except for when she wants food lol She LOVES food! She has the best personality, so easy and chill."

Kardashian told DeGeneres that her younger daughter loves the color pink, which is very different from North, who she said is more "goth."

“She is my girliest girl that loves pink and purple and makeup,” Kardashian said. “All my kids are so different. North is like goth — she’s into Hot Topic. She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she’s just like a full goth girl.”

Psalm West

In 2019, Kardashian and Ye welcomed their son Psalm with the help of a surrogate.

Shortly after his birth, Kris Jenner revealed why Kardashian decided to name her son Psalm.

“The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible,” Jenner told Entertainment Tonight. “I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com