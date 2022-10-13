Kim Kardashian questions if she is 'built for this' following backlash: 'I don't know if I am anymore'

It was the controversial sound bite heard around the country: "I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f***ing ass up and work." However, on this week's episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, we got to see an inside look at how Kim Kardashian initially reacted to the backlash after the clip went viral in March.

"I'm, like, mortified. I don't know what to do, because I, obviously, it's all my fault, because, you know," said Kim on the phone with her mother Kris Jenner.

During the episode, Kim reiterated the apology she issued back in March: "When I made that statement, it wasn't a blanket statement towards all women. Like, as if I didn't think women work hard or respect the work they do because I see it every day," said Kim. "The most important people in my life, that have shaped my life, and shaped my career, and helped me get to where I am today, are all women. So I hated that that got misunderstood and for that I'm so sorry."

While Kris told Kim it wasn't her fault, because "people misunderstood" where she was coming from, Kim was still feeling helpless as she discussed the situation with sister Khloé Kardashian, "It never ends. Will it end?"

Khloé told Kim, "No. It won't end until, I don't even want to say, until we end. It will never end, babe. But guess what? We are built for this."

"I don't know if I am anymore," replied Kim.

Later, at lunch with Khloé and Kendall Jenner, Kim added to that sentiment sharing, "It's exhausting. Today I am just exhausted."

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.

