Khloé Kardashian shares never-before-seen footage of baby No. 2 being born

The second season premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu picked up where we left off, with the family learning that Tristan Thompson got another woman pregnant. However, what no one knew at the time was that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan had already done an embryo transfer to have a second baby via surrogacy.

"I don't even want to cry," started Khloé. "Tristan and I are… I don't even know if I want to say'Tristan and I.' I'm having another baby and obviously it's just really private and I just don't want this to get out right now because I want to protect, I think, my mental wellbeing, as well as the surrogate's and all that but, um, yeah, it's just been a lot to go through all at the same time."

Khloé struggled through tears in her confessional, as she added, "It's supposed to be a really exciting and amazing time and it's just a different experience I think. I mean, I know. But time's ticking and I keep, like, burying my head in the sand but that doesn't do anything. So, this is where we are."

While the episode was incredibly emotional as Khloé struggled to feel excited about welcoming a second baby into the world due to the dark cloud Tristan cast, and her mother and sisters struggled to see Khloé in pain, ultimately, the premiere ended on a happy note as viewers were given an inside look at Khloé's surrogate giving birth to a beautiful baby boy.

Filmed on Kim Kardashian's iPhone, we were taken into the labor room, where Khloé stood next to her surrogate as the baby was being born and immediately took him into her arms.

Viewers were emotional while watching the birth of Khloé's son, as they took to Twitter on Wednesday night saying how beautiful of a moment it was and how excited they were to see him for the very first time (Khloé has yet to share any images of the baby publicly).

Watching @khloekardashian holding her baby boy for the first time was such a beautiful moment! Congrats Khloe! #TheKardashians — M A R K A N T H O N Y (@markanthonysatx) September 22, 2022

Omg Khloé’s baby is sooooo cute 😭💙💙💙 #TheKardashians — kylie kristen (@kyliedrafts) September 22, 2022

Dude I gotta stop crying every time I watch #TheKardashians 😭 seeing Khloe’s baby boy being born really got me 😭😭😭 — s a m i : ) (@simplysamixo) September 22, 2022

i was so moved by this episode, it was so beautiful to see the birth of khloé's baby. 🥹🤍 #TheKardashians — millena. (@ifavekylie) September 22, 2022

OMG WE’RE GOING TO SEE KHLOE’s BABY #TheKardashians — Tina Bobina Ho. (@Queenofallerass) September 22, 2022

The baby was born on July 28, and while Khloé hasn't revealed his name, her family and fans are just happy that Khloé can finally move forward with joy.

"Ever since December it's been this dark cloud looming over me every single day. I've been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me," shared Khloé. "Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I finally get to start enjoying my life with two kids now and figuring this out."

The Kardashians airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Hulu.

