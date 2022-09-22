‘The Goldbergs’ kill off Jeff Garlin’s character on season premiere: ‘We will always love you’

The Goldbergs 10th season premiere, Wednesday, was bittersweet because it was revealed that Jeff Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, had died. Garlin, who had been on the show for nine seasons, was the subject of a studio investigation after some of the show’s employees accused him of workplace harassment.

Following the investigation, Garlin exited the show. While the actor claims he was not fired, Vanity Fair cited unnamed former employees of the show who alleged he “engaged in a pattern of verbal and physical conduct on set that made people uncomfortable.”

Despite the negative context surrounding Garlin’s departure, the writers and cast honored the passing of the character. The show opened with a scene showing Murray’s empty chair as the stage lights dimmed and a spotlight was shined on the character’s former seat.

“Just a few months ago, out of nowhere, we lost my dad,” said Adam Golberg, who is also the show’s narrator. “We will always love you, Dad. Always. And we'll find a way to continue on together, because after all, we're the Goldbergs.”

On Tuesday, Garlin took to Instagram to reveal for the first time that he is battling bipolar disorder. Mayo Clinic describes bipolar disorder as “a mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings that include emotional highs (mania or hypomania) and lows (depression).”

The Goldbergs 10th airs Wednesday's at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.

