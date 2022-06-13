Kim Kardashian praises Pete Davidson's Instagram boyfriend skills during beach vacation

Kim Kardashian shared photos from her tropical getaway with boyfriend Pete Davidson. She credited the comedian for taking some of the bikini images that she shared to Instagram. (Screenshot: Kim Kardashian via Instagram)

Kim Kardashian is in paradise with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The Kardashians star invited her millions of social media followers along on her latest tropical vacation with her comedian boyfriend. While they're enjoying R&R, she's also put him to use as her Instagram boyfriend, snapping photos and videos of her in her black bikini for social media.

"Beach for 2," the reality star, 41, captioned a series of Instagram photos, showing them kissing and kayaking in crystal clear water under blue skies. They've been been sporting matching platinum blond hair since last month.

Several of the photos and video, however, feature Kardashian solo in her black string bikini — and she credited the former Saturday Night Live star, 28, for his IG boyfriend skills.

"He passed the content taking boyfriend test," she captioned a video Davidson took showing her walking into the water in which his shadow is visible.

(Screenshot: Kim Kardashian via Instagram)

Kardashian also turned the camera on Davidson. In one photo he's on a boat with his shirt unbuttoned, showing off his many tattoos. While they are still months away from their first anniversary of dating (as they've been together only since Oct. 2021), Davidson already has several tattoos in honor of the Skims and Skkn guru, including, "My girl is a lawyer," a nod to her legal degree pursuit.

Kardashian's social media shares of the vacation show they seem happier than ever, including one video set to the song "So This is Love," the romantic ballad featured in Cinderella.

(Screenshot: Kim Kardashian via Instagram)

Davidson has been growing closer to the four children she shares with ex-husband Kanye West as well. Last week, Davidson and Saint, 6, were seen out together sans Kardashian. Davidson sweetly held the child's hand. He first met daughter North, 8, back in April.

“Pete and Kim’s relationship has become more serious, and Kim feels very comfortable allowing Pete to be around the kids and has spent a lot of time with them recently,” an insider close to Kardashian told E! News. "She thinks it’s really cute and is grateful how seamless it’s been. Pete is really good around the kids, and they all love him."

The Kardashians debuted on Hulu in April. In the latest episodes, she gets candid about dating Davidson, who recently said goodbye to his long-time SNL gig, calling Davidson "the best human being I’ve ever met" in a confessional.