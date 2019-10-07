Kim Kardashian says Paris Hilton is ‘a huge, huge reason of my success’

Kim Kardashian pulled back the curtain — on life both before and after fame — in the return of E’s beloved series E! True Hollywood Story on Monday, saying she’s “made for” the celebrity status she’s achieved. For that, she gives credit to the work ethic that both of her parents instilled in her. But the reality television mogul also gave a shoutout to another Los Angeles socialite: Paris Hilton.
“I definitely see the evolution of my fame. Everything has just evolved as time has gone on and I think we’ve gotten to the point where like, we’re here,” Kardashian said in the episode. “It’s past the point of a quick 15 minutes.”
Those assumed 15 minutes were the ones that Kardashian spent alongside Hilton in 2006, when the hotel heiress was already known as a “bona fide celebrity.” And although Kardashian’s childhood friend assured viewers that the Kardashian and Hilton families had been connected for years prior, Kardashian didn’t shy away from admitting the many benefits of being Hilton’s BFF.
Among the advice Hilton doled out to her paparazzi magnet friend was how to properly get out of the car when the goal was to prevent photographers from getting shots they wanted. Kardashian also appeared in multiple episodes of The Simple Life.
“I didn’t know that I was gonna become famous myself, but now looking back, she was such a great mentor for me,” Kardashian, 38, explained. “I really am grateful for my experiences with her. She’s a huge, huge reason of my success.”
This represents at least the second time that Kardashian has acknowledged Hilton’s role in her ever-growing fame. Back in August, Kardashian said that Hilton “literally gave me a career” during an episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians when talking about filming a music video for Hilton’s latest song. Still, Kardashian has continued to push the envelope on what celebrity power means, influencing politics as a result.
“Kim does have all of this potential,” her husband, Kanye West, said on the E! True Hollywood Story episode. “We’ve just begun to untap the amount of potential, the power that she has.”
