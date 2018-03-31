Kim Kardashian and Millie Bobby Brown Finally Met

From Cosmopolitan

Call them "famous for being famous" all you want-the Kardashians have some legitimate, A-list super fans. Jennifer Lawrence is famously obsessed with the reality TV stars and she's joined by Stranger Things' breakout star, Millie Bobby Brown. Millie's love for the Kardashians (and theirs for her) is well documented.

In November 2017, Millie copped to loving the show during an interview with Jimmy Fallon and Kris Jenner was quick to issue a formal reply reciprocating the love on Twitter.

I love you @milliebbrown, you are so adorable! Thanks for watching #KUWTK! We are huge fans of yours also!! @jimmyfallon #Okurrr pic.twitter.com/cYmw9ZMs3T - Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) November 2, 2017

Millie replied with the polite celebrity Twitter equivalent of "No, but I love you more."

Glad you liked the show! But whilst filming #STS2 #KUWTK is alllll I would watch. It's eleven's favorite ❤️ https://t.co/9luf6FjI2F - Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) November 2, 2017

Khloé jumped in, proving that Kris is not the only KarJenner who fangirls for Eleven.

It's a mutual love fest!! I LOVE you @milliebbrown! #Okurrrrttt this video made me smile from ear to ear BIBLE pic.twitter.com/to97oKOODR - Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 2, 2017

Millie basically couldn't handle the Kar-ttention.

Omg... I was on a plane and the stress watching the airplane mode not going off to tweet this!! Thank you and much love to all of u guys ❤️ https://t.co/dRc40VxXPM - Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) November 2, 2017

Kim herself even jumped in to make the love fest truly official with a trademarked Kardashian "bible."

Like any Kardashian fan, Millie took this as a sign that her life was actually complete.

BEST DAY EVER! Life complete ❤️ https://t.co/zhLXrp8jaU - Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) November 2, 2017

Now, after all that social love, Millie and Kim have finally made an in-person connection and neither one of them could handle it, TBH.

Yesterday, Kim announced their official meeting in an Instagram story, saying, "You guys look who I’m hanging out with on this Good Friday."

The meeting took place in Los Angeles, according to People.

Since the stars both work as spokespeople for Calvin Klein and clearly share tons of mutual respect for each other's work, we can only hope this is the first of many social media-documented meetings. Next up: Millie needs to come to dinner at Kris Jenner's and appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Alternate proposal: Kim guest stars on Stranger Things 3.

