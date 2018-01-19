Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reveal new daughter's name
World, meet Chicago West.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed a baby girl via surrogate on Monday, and the couple just revealed her name: Chicago. The moniker holds a special place in her father’s heart as the rapper was raised in Chicago.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced the news on her website on Friday.
Chicago West. https://t.co/3MyLwcIzTh
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018
It appears the little girl will be nicknamed “Chi.”
North, Saint & Chi
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018
Chicago is the third child for West and Kardashian. She joins siblings North, 4, and Saint, 2.
“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kim wrote in a message on Tuesday. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister. Love, Kim Kardashian West.”
Chi was born Monday, Jan. 15, at 12:47 a.m., weighing in at 7 pounds 6 ounces.
Kimye turned to a surrogate because of Kardashian’s two difficult, high-risk pregnancies. “I have always been really honest about my struggles with pregnancy,” Kim wrote on her website on Thursday. “Preeclampsia and placenta accreta are high-risk conditions, so when I wanted to have a third baby, doctors said that it wasn’t safe for my — or the baby’s — health to carry on my own.”
“After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier,” the 37-year-old explained, adding, “Although I have used the term surrogate in the past, a gestational carrier is actually the technical term for a woman who carries a baby that she has no biological relationship to.”
E! News reported that both Kim and Kanye were in the delivery room, and it was the reality star who was was the first to have skin-to-skin contact with the baby.
“Having a gestational carrier is definitely different, but anyone who says or thinks it’s the easy way out is completely wrong. People assume it’s better because you don’t have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint,” Kardashian wrote in Thursday’s post. “I’m so grateful for modern technology and that this is even possible. It’s not for everyone, but I absolutely love my gestational carrier, and this was the best experience I’ve ever had. Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give.”
Kim concluded: “The connection with our baby came instantly, and it’s as if she was with us the whole time. Having a gestational carrier was so special for us, and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl.”
