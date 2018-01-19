Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reveal new daughter's name

World, meet Chicago West.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed a baby girl via surrogate on Monday, and the couple just revealed her name: Chicago. The moniker holds a special place in her father’s heart as the rapper was raised in Chicago.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announce the name of baby No. 3. (Photo: Getty Images) More

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced the news on her website on Friday.

It appears the little girl will be nicknamed “Chi.”

North, Saint & Chi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018

Chicago is the third child for West and Kardashian. She joins siblings North, 4, and Saint, 2.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kim wrote in a message on Tuesday. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister. Love, Kim Kardashian West.”

Chi was born Monday, Jan. 15, at 12:47 a.m., weighing in at 7 pounds 6 ounces.

Kimye turned to a surrogate because of Kardashian’s two difficult, high-risk pregnancies. “I have always been really honest about my struggles with pregnancy,” Kim wrote on her website on Thursday. “Preeclampsia and placenta accreta are high-risk conditions, so when I wanted to have a third baby, doctors said that it wasn’t safe for my — or the baby’s — health to carry on my own.”

Story Continues