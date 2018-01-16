'She's here': Kimye welcome their third child, born via surrogate

It’s a happy day in the Kardashian-West household. Kim Kardashian announced on Tuesday that she and Kanye West have welcomed their third child.





“She’s here,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote on social media shortly after TMZ broke the news that their surrogate had given birth.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s family has grown. (Photo: Getty Images) More

Kim wrote on her website that the baby was born Monday, Jan. 15, at 12:47 a.m., weighing in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kim wrote in a message. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister. Love, Kim Kardashian West,” the star wrote.

“Kim and Kanye are over the moon,” a source tells Yahoo. “They are so grateful to their surrogate and feel beyond blessed. It’s a very exciting time.”

The couple, often known as Kimye, turned to a surrogate because Kardashian had had two difficult, high-risk pregnancies. They found a woman from the San Diego area to carry their child. The reality star has been open about how surrogacy has its own challenges.

“Getting a surrogate, and finding someone that you really trust, really is so much more difficult of a situation than you could really imagine,” Kardashian explained on a December episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I definitely had a hard time making this decision… Should I do it? Shouldn’t I do it? What do we really want? This particular surrogate, she was the best fit for our family, so we just had to go with it.”

Talking to her sisters Khloé and Kourtney, she added, “It is frustrating, like, to not be able to do it on your own. It is a weird dynamic. Like, I go to all the doctor’s appointments, and I try to be really present. But when you’re not carrying it yourself, like, it is such a fine balance of how much you’re gonna be in their lives.”

While Kardashian introduced the surrogate to her family, she did not invite her to her baby shower. On The Real, the KKW beauty mogul discussed the complicated dynamic saying, “People don’t really understand it.”

Story Continues