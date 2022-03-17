Kim Kardashian is taking 'the high-road' with Kanye West: 'He's the father of my kids'

Kim Kardashian is trying to take "the high-road" when it comes to drama with Kanye West. As the rapper continues to take aim at the reality star and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on social media, Kardashian says she's doing her best "to ignore it."

The Kardashians star, 41, appeared on Wednesday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she talked about everything going on in her life — and there's a lot. West has reportedly been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours for harassing his ex-wife. DeGeneres remarked how Kardashian is "always protective" of the Grammy winner.

"I think that's just who I am and I always saw such a good example in my mom and my dad and their relationship, so I'm always just hopeful," Kardashian replied. (Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian divorced in 1991. He passed away in 2003.)

"No matter what goes on, you know, [Kanye's] the father of my kids. I'll always be protective," she continued. "I always just want my kids to just see the best of the best, so I just try to — as hard as it is sometimes — I do try to ignore it and just try and do whatever's best for the kids."

Kim Kardashian talks about co-parenting with Kanye West amid social media drama. (Photo: Reuters)

While Kardashian said she tries to "take the high-road," she admitted there are "challenges." The Skims founder believes obstacles are "put into my life for a reason."

"What is this lesson? What am I meant to learn from it? I know that seems, like, super zen," she added. "I used to care so much about narratives and what's true and what's not true... I just live my life the way that I think is right."

Kardashian was in a sharing mood while chatting with DeGeneres. The new Hulu star also revealed that Davidson has several tattoos — and even a branding — dedicated to her.

"He has a few tattoos," she revealed. "A few cute ones, you know, that he got. But... the 'Kim' one... isn't a tattoo, it’s actually a branding."

Kardashian's favorite tattoo that Davidson got says, "My girl is a lawyer." She admitted she and Davidson are "so cute" together.

So, yeah. It's a good 24 hours for West to be off of Instagram.

