Kanye West Suspended from Instagram for 24 Hours

Instagram has suspended Kanye West’s account for 24 hours after Ye made statements on social media directed at Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Michael Che and most recently, Trevor Noah.

TheWrap confirmed this news with a Meta spokesperson. Meta has removed content from West’s account for violating policies about hate speech, bullying and harassment. The account has also been restricted from posting, commenting or sending DMs as well as other functions, for 24 hours.

If policies are further violated, Meta is prepared to take more action.

Some of Ye’s most recent social media activity involves comedian Trevor Noah, who Ye subtly needled in an Instagram post captioned with a racial slur.

Noah, who expressed concern for West’s actions toward ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson Tuesday night on his show, responded to West’s post in the comments.

Regarding Pete Davidson, Ye recently released a claymation music video for his new song “Eazy,” in which he buries Davidson, which he claimed was purely artistic.

Along with Davidson, West even offered to double the salary of one of Davidson’s “SNL” co-writers Michael Che if Che agreed to stop working with Davidson.

Since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorced and the divorce was finalized, Kanye has had many words for Kim as well, though he previously apologized for harassing her.

Last month, Billie Eilish even received scolding from Kanye West, who threatened to pull out of Coachella if she didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for something she did not do. Ye interpreted Eilish’s pausing of a concert to help a fan locate an inhaler as a slight to Scott and the tragedy of Astroworld.

Eilish said when helping the fan, “We’re taking care of our people,” she said in a clip captured by another fan. “I wait for people to be OK, until I keep going.”

Eilish’s response was: “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.”