Kim Kardashian details her 'painful and scary' struggles with psoriasis

Kim Kardashian remembers feeling “miserable” earlier this year because of the “painful and scary” psoriatic arthritis from which she suffers, which made a simple task nearly impossible.

“One night, I woke up to use the restroom and I physically couldn’t pick up my phone,” Kardashian wrote on her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s new healthy lifestyle website, Poosh. “I thought it was strange but maybe I just slept on my hands weird and I was so tired, I didn’t need to be checking my phone at that hour anyway. I fell right back asleep.”

Kardashian said that when she woke up in the morning, she still couldn’t hold her phone. Even holding her toothbrush was too much.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, who shared her story to let others with autoimmune disease know that “there is light at the end of the tunnel,” explained that she since learned she has psoriatic arthritis, which occurs in some people with psoriasis.

Kardashian said she inherited the condition from her mom, Kris Jenner. When Kardashian had her first flare-up at 25, a neighbor, who happened to be a dermatologist, gave her a cortisone shot that kept the psoriasis at bay for five years.

“For the past eight years, although the spots are unpredictable, I can always count on my main spot on my right lower leg, which consistently stays flared up,” Kardashian wrote. “I have learned to live with this spot without using any creams or medication —I just deal. Sometimes I cover it up and sometimes I don’t. It doesn’t really bother me.”

But then there was that night she couldn’t hold her phone, and she knew something else was wrong.

“I remember I had a press day for my Carolina Lemke sunglasses and I was wearing these purple boots and snake-print pants and I couldn’t get my pants down to go to the bathroom,” Kardashian said. “I couldn’t even get my bra on that day, and I had to have someone dress me because the pain was so unbearable. With the boots I was wearing, my ankles started to feel it in those joints. That’s when I knew it wasn’t just an issue in my hands, it was a bone problem.”

As “KUWTK” audiences know from recent episodes, Kardashian sought help from doctors and learned about the psoriatic arthritis.

“It’s still painful and scary, but I was happy to have a diagnosis,” the mom-of-four noted. “No matter what autoimmune condition I had, I was going to get through it, and they are all manageable with proper care.”

Kardashian said she takes care of herself by drinking sea moss smoothies, eating a plant-based diet and taking time for herself, in addition to those intense workouts.

