Roseanne Barr was inspired by the Kardashians to have fat injected into her butt: 'I just love them'

Roseanne Barr might no longer be a fan of her former TV daughter Sara Gilbert, but she’s all about the Kardashians.

In the second part of the comedian’s sit-down with “DailyMailTV,” Barr revealed that seeing sisters Khloé, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian and other young women made her think, “Maybe I could get a butt like that,” and undergo surgery. (The former sitcom star has confirmed in the past that she’s undergone gastric bypass surgery, a facelift, a nose job, a tummy tuck and a breast reduction.)

“I did have one procedure where I got the fat sucked out of my stomach and put in my butt because I just wanted to see what it would be like to have some shape of my butt,” said Barr, who lamented that she’s “never had a butt.”

She spends some of her downtime reading about the famous family.

“I just love them, they’re unbelievable,” she said.

When Barr begins her new comedy tour later this month, she’ll tell jokes about the Kardashians, too. So far, she’s compiled about 20 minutes of material, in which she takes on Caitlyn Jenner’s gender transition, among other topics. The only things she says she won’t joke about are the Kardashians’ “beautiful” children, who are “jazzy” like her grandchildren.

Barr vowed that her new jokes won’t be safe.

“There should be nothing off limits, if you can make it funny,” she said. “The only time it’s off limits is if it ain’t funny. If you get people to laugh, then it works.”

She explained her thoughts on why some people become so upset about comedy routines today, after she was asked if it’s because people are “overly sensitive.”

“No, no. I don’t think we’re sensitive at all,” Barr said. “I think we’re completely insensitive crybabies, and I think that if we were more sensitive we wouldn’t be that way. So I would like it if people actually had some empathy and compassion for people that don’t think like them or look like them.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.