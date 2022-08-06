Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split: 'There is no drama,' says source

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, making their red carpet debut here in April, have split. (Photo: Reuters)

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up, Yahoo Entertainment can confirm. A source close to the pair emphasizes the split was amicable and happened earlier this week.

"They are both really busy, which played a factor in the breakup," a second insider shares. "There is no drama."

E! News was first to report the break up. Insiders tell the outlet the former couple has "a lot of love and respect for each other," but that long distance and their demanding schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."

Davidson is currently working in Australia. Kardashian lives in the Los Angeles area with her and Kanye West's four kids: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. This was the reality star's first relationship since her divorce. The Skims founder and West split in Feb. 2021; however, she took her time before jumping into the dating pool.

"I've been divorced before and it's extremely difficult. I would say getting a divorce with children is a whole other level of pain," The Kardashians star, who's been married three times, said on the Making Space With Hoda Kotb podcast. "It wasn't a quick decision."

"I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on," Kardashian told Kotb. "And so when it did happen, we were kind of, like, 'Oh, my God, I wasn't planning on this. And this isn't even what I was thinking of,' and it just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun. Sometimes you just can't plan everything out."

Kardashian first met the comedian at the Met Gala, but it wasn't until she hosted Saturday Night Live in October that sparks flew when they kissed during a skit. She made the first move in reaching out to him.

Davidson and Kardashian didn't hide their relationship, walking the red carpet together at big events like the White House Correspondents Dinner and May's Met Gala. She spoke openly about their relationship on her Hulu reality show and the actor spent time with her children.

Story continues

West, who just lost his fifth divorce lawyer, was not happy about his estranged wife's new romance. The rapper publicly trashed Davidson for weeks. The rapper's music video for "Eazy" featured a cartoon Davidson being kidnapped and buried alive. Kardashian and West's divorce has yet to be finalized.

Neither Kardashian nor Davidson has spoken out about the split. Reps have not commented.

MORE: Kim Kardashian shares photos of vacation with Pete Davidson