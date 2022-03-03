Kim Kardashian likes tweet calling Pete Davidson 'nicest' guy amid Kanye West attack

Kim Kardashian makes it clear where she stands amid Kanye West's latest attack on Pete Davidson. (Photos: Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian is Team Pete Davidson. The newly single beauty mogul liked a tweet from James Gunn that defended her boyfriend amid Kanye West's latest attack. Gunn directed Davidson in The Suicide Squad.

"For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect," Gunn wrote on Thursday.

Kardashian's subtle message comes one day after her ex-husband released a disturbing music video that depicted a cartoon Davidson being kidnapped and buried alive. On the track "Eazy," West raps, "God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson's ass." At the end of the video, a message on the screen reads, "EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER / EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO / JK HE'S FINE." (West's nickname for the actor is "Skete.")

West, who legally changed his name to Ye, has faced backlash online for the "disgusting" and "immature" stunt. The music video comes weeks after West's online tirade against Davidson where he encouraged his fans to yell at the Saturday Night Live star in public.

West later apologized for multiple "harassing" messages directed at Kardashian, who shares four children with the rapper. He issued no mea culpa to Davidson and continued to target the comedian on Instagram and on his album, Donda 2.

Kardashian issued a rare statement about her and West's strained relationship ahead of Wednesday's hearing about their marital status.

"I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so," the reality star declared in court documents, obtained by Yahoo Entertainment. "Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children."

Kardashian added, "While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not. I ask that the court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives."

The Kardashians star's request was granted.

