Kim Cattrall takes swipe at SJP amid 'SATC 3' drama: 'She could have been nicer'

There won’t be a Sex and the City 3 — and that’s clearly for the best because there’s serious drama between the co-stars.

Kim Cattrall is speaking out following the news that the third installment of the film is dead and she’s to blame. During an interview with Piers Morgan for his Life Stories series, Cattrall was asked about the drama, where fingers were pointed at her for allegedly having over-the-top demands. In setting the record straight, however, Cattrall just caused more drama by dissing her co-star and executive producer Sarah Jessica Parker.

Fabulous #LifeStories interview with @KimCattrall last night.

She told me the REAL story re Sex & The City rumours. https://t.co/OiEOYYHVLV pic.twitter.com/nAlpfjorpb — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 3, 2017





According to the Daily Mail, Cattrall told Morgan that she’d never signed on to be part of the film. In fact, she claimed that she’s said no for the last year. “It’s quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I’ve been saying for almost a year of ‘no’ — that I’m demanding or a diva,” Cattrall said. “And this is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City — and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker — in that I think she could have been nicer.”

In case people missed the SJP diss, Cattrall repeated herself, saying, “I really think she could have been nicer.” And later, she mentioned the actress who played Carrie Bradshaw again, adding, “I don’t know what her issue is; I never have.”

View photos The only place you will see these four — Kristin Davis, left, Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, and Sarah Jessica Parker — together is in episodes of the show. (Photo: HBO/Getty Images) More

Last week, SJP was asked by Extra about the project, which was supposed to start filming in the next few weeks, according to reports. Parker said she was “disappointed” that it didn’t pan out, especially because they had a very “relatable” script. “It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie,” Parker added.





Soon after, a report appeared in the Daily Mail stating that Cattrall was the reason for the production falling apart. It claimed that she had diva demands, including giving an ultimatum to Warner Bros. Pictures that the studio had to produce films she had in development in order for her to appear in the SATC film.

Cattrall took to Twitter to say that the “only ‘demand’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film….&that was back in 2016.”

Woke 2 a @MailOnline storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 29, 2017





However, her fellow SATC co-star Willie Garson seemed to suggest that the diva rumors were correct, tweeting (and then deleting), “Sadly, the reasons are true.”

The drama even saw sweet Kristin Davis weighing in. “I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters. It is deeply frustrating not to be able to share that chapter (beautifully written by MPK) with all of you.”





Phew! If the script for the third movie was half as juicy as all this behind-the-scenes drama, we’re truly missing out on something spectacular.

We reached out to SJP’s reps about Cattrall’s “could have been nicer” comment. No word back just yet.

