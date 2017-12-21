Khloé Kardashian confirms she's pregnant: 'My greatest dream realized'

It’s official! There’s another Kardashian on the way to keep up with. After months of speculation, Khloé Kardashian has confirmed that she’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend, pro basketball player Tristan Thompson. The reality star announced the news in a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday.

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient,” the 33-year-old writes. The black-and-white photo features the Cleveland Cavaliers star’s hands around her pregnant belly. “I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

Khloé Kardashian is pregnant, expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson. (Photo: Startraks) More

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went on to thank her boyfriend of a year and a half: “Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!

“Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us… Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life!”

Yahoo confirmed in September that Kardashian was pregnant. She is due early next year.

This is the first baby for the reality star and second for Thompson, 26. He became a father for the first time last December as his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, welcomed a baby boy, Prince Thompson. Kardashian has been vocal about wanting a baby with her beau.

“I would love to have a family. We’ve talked about it,” she told ES Magazine in April. “He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father. … I definitely want to be a mom. But I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘The clock is ticking.’ I feel in my soul it will happen.”

Kardashian added that she’s “never been in this type of love” before. While the couple has no plans to wed (that we know of), marriage seems to be in their future. During the same interview, she was asked point-blank whether she would accept if he proposed, and she replied, “Yes I would.”

It’s been quite the journey to motherhood for the Good American clothing co-creator. Kardashian was previously married to Lamar Odom, and while she knew that she wanted kids, she also knew that it wasn’t right with him as he battled substance and alcohol abuse issues.

On her E! show, Kardashian admitted that she “fake-tried” to get pregnant while with Odom. “I was married, but I knew the circumstances weren’t the healthiest, so I just kept pretending I was doing it,” she revealed. “When I was doing my fertility treatments, they were more so for Lamar. I had to stop because there was much deeper stuff that was happening in our marriage.”

Good things come to those who wait! Congrats to the parents-to-be.

