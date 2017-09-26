Khloé Kardashian is pregnant, expecting first child with Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together, sources confirm to Yahoo. The news comes less than a week after it was first reported that Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner is pregnant as well.

TMZ reports that Kardashian is about three months along. The outlet alleges she conceived naturally and doesn’t yet know the sex of the baby. Kardashian, 33, and Thompson, 26, have been dating for a year.

While neither Khloé nor Tristan have commented on the reports, the Clevland Cavaliers star sent out a cryptic tweet after news broke:



He then tweeted as if it’s business as usual:

Can’t wait for the season to start!!! — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) September 26, 2017

As for Khloé, she has also been acting as if it is business as usual, posting ab shots to Instagram.

Perhaps Khloé pulled a Kylie and has been using older photos to throw people off.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is likely thrilled with the pregnancy news as she has expressed desire to start a family with Thompson.

“I would love to have a family. We’ve talked about it,” she told ES Magazine in April. “He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father.”

Thompson became a father in December as his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, welcomed a baby boy, Prince Thompson.

“I definitely want to be a mom. But I don’t put the pressure on it,” she added. “It’s not like, ‘The clock is ticking.’ I feel in my soul it will happen.”

Kardashian said she’s “never been in this type of love” before and when asked point blank if he proposed, whether she would accept, she replied, “Yes I would.”

In August — when Khloé would have been around two months pregnant — she certainly played coy when discussing wanting a family with The Daily Mail.

“I definitely want a family, but I don’t feel any pressure. Tristan is a great dad… and he definitely wants more children, but we both feel that it will happen when the time is right,” she said. “We’re still in a new relationship and I love us having time together. Once you have kids you can’t get back your non-kid years. My sisters and I bother my mom all the time, so I know it’s not, like, ‘When they’re 18, you don’t worry about them again.’ You worry about your children for the rest of your life. The concern I have is raising little human beings in a world that’s filled with such hate and terror. That seems very scary.”

This will be the first child for Khloé.

The Good American co-creator was married to Lamar Odom before filing for divorce in 2013 due to his substance abuse and infidelity. Before finding love with Thompson, Khloé also dated rapper French Montana and NBA star, James Harden.

The Kardashian-Jenner brood is certainly expanding at a rapid rate.

Sources tell Yahoo that Kylie Jenner, 20, is expecting her first child — a baby girl — with boyfriend Travis Scott and is due in winter 2018. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are also reportedly welcoming baby No. 3 via surrogate around the same time.

