Kevin Smith says Ben Affleck 'has looked better than he's ever f****** looked in his entire life' now that he's back with J.Lo

Kevin Smith and Ben Affleck attend the 1999 MTV Movie Awards. (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Director Kevin Smith has known Ben Affleck for decades — Affleck has appeared in several of Smith's films, beginning with Mallrats in 1995 — and he's a big supporter of the Oscar winner's reunion with Jennifer Lopez.

"He has looked better than he's ever f***ing looked in his entire life — and I'm a Ben Affleck fan!" Smith told Daily Beast in an interview published Monday. "It took me until recently to be like, 'Dude, you look so f***king good.' He looks 20 years younger than he did even last year, and that's love and what it’s done for him."

Affleck and Lopez coupled up again in April, after having called off their wedding in 2004. Smith, who directed the two in that year's movie Jersey Girl, was actually supposed to have been a reader at the ceremony. He calls them coming back together a "heartwarming" story, and he understand why there's so much interest in it.

"People are like, 'Oh my God, they went off, lived entire lives, and here they are reconnecting,'" Smith said. "It gives you hope in your own life."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kiss in New York City. (Photo: Gotham/GC Images)

Hope for love, sure, but also for an improved look. Affleck — a former recipient of People's Sexiest Man Alive title — is no slouch in that department anyway, but his friend truly could not stop gushing about the actor's J.Lo glow up.

"I can't say this enough — I literally told [Affleck] via text, 'I'm having a hard time figuring out which one of you is the more attractive these days.' She brings out the best in him, and she even did back then on Jersey Girl. They made you try to be better in your relationship because you're like, that's what love looks like. I'm happy to see them back together again and he deserves it, because he's such a good guy."

(For the record, Affleck's friend Matt Damon has expressed support, too.)

Smith, who was promoting his new book, Kevin Smith's Secret Stash, also commented on having been the one to come up with the couple's nickname, Bennifer. He first used the term on the Jersey Girl set, as in, "Where's Bennifer?"

"Dubious honor! A dubious honor at best, man," Smith said. "Most people out there, including Ben and Jen themselves, are like, 'Thanks, asshole.'"