Matt Damon Says He's 'So Happy' for Ben Affleck amid His Rekindled Romance with Jennifer Lopez

Matt Damon; Ben Affleck; Jennifer Lopez

Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Matt Damon always wants what is best for his longtime friend Ben Affleck.

While chatting with Extra at the premiere of his latest film Stillwater in New York City on Monday evening, the 50-year-old actor talked about Affleck, 48, and his rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez.

When asked to share his thoughts on the pair's relationship, Damon told the outlet, "I'm just so happy for him."

"He's the best. He deserves every happiness in the world," he added. "I'm glad for both of them."

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are 'Madly in Love' as They Plan for a Future Together: Source

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Affleck and Lopez began seeing each other again in April after their respective splits from Ana de Armas and Alex Rodriguez earlier this year.

The current couple originally began dating in July 2002 after filming Gigli together. They got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding, just days before the date, and ultimately calling off their engagement in January 2004.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

ben affleck, jennifer lopez

getty (2) Ben Affleck (L); Jennifer Lopez

Lopez and Affleck made their new romance Instagram official on Saturday when they shared a passionate kiss in a photo she posted.

And source recently told PEOPLE that the pair "are madly in love" and "the loves of each other's lives."

Another source close to Affleck and Lopez noted that the Justice League actor is "very happy" with the singer, and that "she's wonderful for him," while an insider close to Lopez added, "They want to do everything they can to make this work."

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Is 'Very Happy' with Ben Affleck as They Enjoy Her Birthday Weekend in St. Tropez

Of the connection between the two, the Lopez insider added: "Even though their split many years ago was devastating for Jennifer, she has never had a bad word to say about Ben."

"She believes that it just wasn't meant to be then and feels like they've been given a second chance," the insider continued.

The couple has been on a romantic yacht getaway to the Mediterranean and celebrated Lopez's 52nd birthday in St. Tropez on Saturday.