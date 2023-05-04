Kevin Costner's rep denies infidelity rumors: What we know about 'Yellowstone' star's divorce

Kevin Costner's with wife Christine Baumgartner in 2016. The private pair are divorcing after more than 18 years of marriage. (Photo: Reuters)

It's been an eventful week for the usually private Kevin Costner. On Tuesday, the actor's rep confirmed Christine Costner (née Baumgartner) filed for divorce after more than 18 years of marriage. One day later, it was reported, but unconfirmed, the actor's reign as the Dutton patriarch on Yellowstone is over. By Wednesday, the internet seemed to run with the narrative that on set infidelity had something to do with the split.

So, what happened with Kevin and Christine Costner? And is the divorce related to Yellowstone drama? Here's what we know.

The couple separated one month ago

According to paperwork obtained by multiple outlets, Christine listed their date of separation as April 11. That's one month after the Costners attended the 2023 Oscars together and appeared happy on the red carpet. She officially filed for divorce on May 1 citing irreconcilable differences. On Wednesday, Christine was photographed running errands in Santa Barbara, Calif. without her wedding ring.

Kevin didn't want to get divorced

Although it was evident in the actor's statement, a source tells People this wasn't "anything that he wanted or sought, and if he could change the situation, he would."

Kevin and Christine share three children: Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12. Another insider claimed to Page Six the actor was "stunned" when Christine filed paperwork.

The actor's rep previously told Yahoo Entertainment "that circumstances beyond" Kevin's "control" resulted in the split.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," his publicist shared in a statement. "We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

Did cheating have something to do with it?

The internet acts as a judge and jury these days, so it's no real surprise social media is convinced of alleged infidelity on Kevin's part. One unverified rumor claimed Costner impregnated someone who worked on Yellowstone. ("Not true," a source tells Yahoo.)

Kevin's rep shut down speculation in a statement to Yahoo on Thursday: "Any suggestion of infidelity on the part of Mr. Costner is absolutely not true."

As for why people were quick to jump to that conclusion, it may have had something to do with Kevin's prior marriage to Cindy Costner. In 1994, it was rumored his relationship with his childhood sweetheart imploded due to on-set affairs. The estimated $80 million divorce settlement, per Forbes, is one of the priciest in Hollywood history.

Is this what's holding up Yellowstone?

Nope. Sources involved in production tell Yahoo that Kevin's divorce has nothing to do with why the back half of Season 5 has yet to be filmed.

"Honestly, a lot of us were surprised when the [divorce] news broke," says one insider, adding there was no indication the former couple were on the rocks.

The issue is strictly professional as Kevin is filming the second chapter of his passion project Horizon: An American Saga. It's unclear when production on Yellowstone will resume and how involved he'll be in the storyline, but Yahoo's source says it's "highly likely" this will be Kevin's last season.

Reps for Costner and Paramount did not return Yahoo's request for comment on the show.