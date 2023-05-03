Kevin Costner's wife, Christine, files for divorce after 18 years of marriage

Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Oscars in Hollywood, Calif. (Photo: Getty Images)

Kevin Costner's wife, Christine, has filed for divorce from the Yellowstone star after more than 18 years of marriage.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," a rep for the Yellowstone star tells Yahoo Entertainment. "We ask that his, Christine's and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Christine filed paperwork to end the marriage on Monday and cited "irreconcilable differences." She is not seeking spousal support as a prenuptial agreement is in place. They share three children: Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12.

Kevin, 68, and Christine, 49, have been together for 25 years. They tied the knot at the actor's 160-acre ranch, The Dunbar, in Aspen, Calif., in 2004. They've kept their relationship and family out of the spotlight over the past two decades. In a rare interview about his personal life, the actor said the COVID-19 pandemic strengthened their relationship.

"Our partnership has really come into focus about what we do for each other and how we deal with our family," Kevin told People in 2020, adding he's "really comfortable with my family."

"Our house is like a river: You've just got to get into the flow of it," he continued. "And whatever you thought it was going to be, maybe it still can, but it's going to have to work with what the day brings."

Christine and Kevin first met on a golf course when the actor was rehearsing for 1996's Tin Cup, per People. He was still technically married to his first wife, Cindy Silva, with whom he shares three grown children. The two split in 1994 and, according to Forbes, they had one of the most expensive divorces in history as the actor reportedly paid out as much as $80 million in a settlement. In 1998, Kevin and Christine reconnected and have been together ever since.

News of the divorce comes as the actor is involved in a bitter dispute with Yellowstone producers that could end the Western series, which ranks as the most popular streaming show.