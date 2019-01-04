Kendall Jenner, then and now: From reality TV kid to top-paid supermodel

Kendall Jenner is known as one of the most fashion-forward faces around, but she didn’t get there overnight. Her style evolution happened right before our eyes, and before we even knew it, she had skyrocketed to the top of her field.

Kendall made her red carpet debut at the age of — wait for it — 3. She accompanied her parents to the premiere of the 1998 Disney hit Mulan and knew how to mug for the cameras even as toddler.

In 2004 her famous parents went for a coordinated family look when they all showed up in matching red-and-white outfits. Their mom, Kris Jenner, is smiling from ear to ear because she probably can already tell Kendall is just a few years from taking the fashion world by storm.

By the time 2007 rolled around, Keeping Up With the Kardashians had burst onto our screens, giving Kendall an even wider audience to show off her style. Despite her famous fam, she stood out with her choice of bold prints and shimmering accessories.

2010 was a big year for Kendall and the rest of the world when she landed her first official modeling gig. Jenner became the fresh face of Forever 21, inspiring a generation of women all over the world with her confidence and chic outfits.

Just five years later, Kendall traded in her Forever 21 look for a much more grown-up one as she walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Sporting a “barely there” light blue getup, she proved that she was no longer the girl next door and was ready for bigger and better!





The Victoria’s Secret gig snowballed into other high-profile jobs, with brands like Versace, Fendi and Miu Miu, among others. She ended 2018 on a high note when Forbes named her the world’s highest-paid model, with estimated earnings of $22.5 million, outearning the likes of Chrissy Teigen, the Hadid sisters and Gisele Bündchen. If the past few years are any indication of success, Kendall has definitely got a big future ahead — and we can’t wait to see what she does next.

