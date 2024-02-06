Kelsea Ballerini shuts down gossip about her reaction to Grammys loss: 'Hurtful to everyone'

Kelsea Ballerini is shutting down the speculation around her reaction to losing in the best country album category at the 2024 Grammy Awards Sunday night.

After a few social media users and entertainment news outlets, including Us Weekly, noted that Ballerini appeared less than thrilled when the camera cut to her following Lainey Wilson's win, the "This Feeling" singer took to Instagram to criticize people for reading into her reaction.

"You can be bummed for your loss and happy for somebody else’s win at the same time. Two things can be true and both hold valid and valuable space," she wrote in an Instagram Story Monday. "The face reading and reaction analysis is unnecessary and hurtful to everyone."

Taylor Swift and Kelsea Ballerini pose at the 66th Grammy Awards on Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles.

She ended her statement with, "A women's win is a team win. Write about that instead?"

Wilson's win for "Bell Bottom Country" happened during a night that was dominated by women, as every televised award went to a female artist. Though Ballerini has been up for four nominations, including this year's best country album for "Rolling Up The Welcome Mat," she has yet to score a win.

Despite speculation about her attitude at the Grammys, Ballerini appeared to be in high spirits as she was seated at a table with Lionel Richie, despite missing the red carpet due to traffic caused by the storm pummeling California. At times, she could be seen getting up out of her seat in the VIP section and enthusiastically dancing during performances.

As first-time Grammy winner Miley Cyrus performed record of the year "Flowers," Ballerini and Taylor Swift, who were seated near each other, jammed out to the hit song together.

